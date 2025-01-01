$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E
GT AWD GT PERFORMANCE EDITION AW
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E
GT AWD GT PERFORMANCE EDITION AW
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
672-903-0034
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3A3636
- Mileage 20,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for an all-electric SUV that's as thrilling as it is practical? Check out this used 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT AWD GT PERFORMANCE EDITION AW, now available at Key West Ford! This sleek, white beauty is ready to turn heads with its sporty design and impressive performance. With only 20,000 KM on the odometer, this Mach-E is practically brand new and offers a fantastic opportunity to experience the future of driving.
This Mustang Mach-E GT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From its advanced safety technology to its luxurious interior, every detail has been carefully considered. You'll enjoy the instant torque of an electric powertrain, combined with the all-wheel-drive capability for confident handling in any weather. This SUV is perfect for those seeking a blend of performance, sustainability, and modern convenience.
Here are five standout features that make this Mach-E GT a must-see:
- MagneRide Damping System: Experience a smooth and controlled ride with this advanced suspension system that adapts to road conditions in real-time.
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to a suite of driver-assist technologies, including pre-collision assist and blind-spot monitoring.
- Connected Navigation: Stay connected and informed with the integrated navigation system, featuring voice activation and real-time traffic updates.
- Panoramic Sunroof: Enjoy the open road and natural light with the expansive fixed glass sunroof.
- Performance-Tuned Electric Powertrain: Experience exhilarating acceleration and responsive handling with the dual eMotor system.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Key West Ford
Email Key West Ford
Key West Ford
Key West Ford
Call Dealer
672-903-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
672-903-0034