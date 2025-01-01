$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E
PREM AWD EXT
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E
PREM AWD EXT
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
672-903-0034
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3A3517
- Mileage 30,121 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and eco-friendly ride? Check out this used 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E PREM AWD EXT, now available at Key West Ford! This all-electric SUV/Crossover is a head-turner in a sleek white exterior, boasting a spacious interior and all-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather. With only 30,121 KM on the odometer, this Mach-E is practically brand new and ready for your next adventure. Experience the future of driving with zero emissions and a smooth, quiet ride.
This Mustang Mach-E is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of a power liftgate, a premium sound system, and a suite of advanced safety technologies. The interior is thoughtfully designed with comfortable seating, a user-friendly infotainment system, and plenty of cargo space. This Mach-E is the perfect blend of performance, technology, and sustainability.
Here are five features that make this Mach-E stand out:
- Panoramic Sunroof: Enjoy the open road and the sky above with the expansive fixed glass sunroof.
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like Pre-Collision Assist and Blind Spot Information System.
- Connected Navigation: Stay on course with the integrated navigation system and real-time traffic updates.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Experience comfort and luxury with a heated leatherette steering wheel.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the confidence of all-wheel drive.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Key West Ford
Email Key West Ford
Key West Ford
Key West Ford
Call Dealer
672-903-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
672-903-0034