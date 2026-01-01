Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and efficient sedan? Check out this gently used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred, now available at Key West Ford! This sleek, gray Elantra is ready to impress with its modern design and practical features, making it the perfect choice for daily commutes or weekend getaways. With only 62,319km on the odometer, this Elantra has plenty of life left to offer its next owner.</p><p>This Elantra Preferred is packed with features designed for comfort, convenience, and peace of mind. The variable transmission ensures a smooth and fuel-efficient driving experience, while the front-wheel drive offers excellent handling in various road conditions. This sedan offers a blend of practicality and sophistication that will elevate your driving experience.</p><p>Here are five features that make this Elantra stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Performance:</strong> Enjoy impressive gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Smooth Variable Transmission:</strong> Experience seamless gear changes for a comfortable ride.</li><li><strong>Modern Design:</strong> Turn heads with the Elantras stylish exterior.</li><li><strong>User-Friendly Infotainment System:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with easy-to-use technology.</li><li><strong>Reliable Hyundai Engineering:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing this car is built to last.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 387443
  • Mileage 62,319 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
47 L Fuel Tank
4.89 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC I4 CVVT
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode selection

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian Detection
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
BlueLink Tracker System
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat w/seat height adjuster and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger's seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Window grid and roof mount antenna
HD Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Dark Metallic Gray Alloy

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

