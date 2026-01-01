$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 387443
- Mileage 62,319 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and efficient sedan? Check out this gently used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred, now available at Key West Ford! This sleek, gray Elantra is ready to impress with its modern design and practical features, making it the perfect choice for daily commutes or weekend getaways. With only 62,319km on the odometer, this Elantra has plenty of life left to offer its next owner.
This Elantra Preferred is packed with features designed for comfort, convenience, and peace of mind. The variable transmission ensures a smooth and fuel-efficient driving experience, while the front-wheel drive offers excellent handling in various road conditions. This sedan offers a blend of practicality and sophistication that will elevate your driving experience.
Here are five features that make this Elantra stand out:
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy impressive gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.
- Smooth Variable Transmission: Experience seamless gear changes for a comfortable ride.
- Modern Design: Turn heads with the Elantra's stylish exterior.
- User-Friendly Infotainment System: Stay connected and entertained with easy-to-use technology.
- Reliable Hyundai Engineering: Drive with confidence knowing this car is built to last.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
