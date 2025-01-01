Menu
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes.

2023 Jeep Wrangler

42,793 KM

Details Description Features

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

12947624

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

Used
42,793KM
VIN 1C4HJXEN3PW626615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,793 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Freedom Panel Storage Bag
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front license plate bracket
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap
Flip-Up Rear Window
Black Wheel Well Trim and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Manual Convertible Top w/Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Tires: P255/70R18 All-Season
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
552w Regular Amplifier

Mechanical

HD suspension
Auxiliary Battery
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
220 Amp Alternator
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Selec-Speed Control
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
3 Skid Plates
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
81.4 L Fuel Tank
Stop/Start Dual Battery System
547.9 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

