$39,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
2023 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 77,110 KM
Vehicle Description
Embark on your next adventure with this rugged and capable 2023 Jeep Wrangler SPORT, now available at Key West Ford. With just 77,110 kilometers on the odometer, this iconic SUV is ready to tackle any terrain you throw at it. Its legendary 4-wheel drive system, paired with a powerful 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine, ensures you have the confidence and capability to explore off the beaten path. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing into the wilderness, the Wrangler SPORT offers a driving experience that's both exhilarating and practical.
Designed for versatility, this Wrangler SPORT boasts a removable rear window and a full folding rear seat, providing ample cargo space for all your gear. The durable interior is built to withstand the elements, while features like the Parkview Back-Up Camera and cruise control add convenience to your daily drives. At Key West Ford, we understand the spirit of adventure, and this 2023 Jeep Wrangler SPORT embodies that perfectly.
Here are 5 features that truly make this Jeep Wrangler SPORT sizzle:
- 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Engine with ESS: Experience robust power and efficiency from this renowned V6 engine, ready to conquer any challenge.
- Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive with Manual Transfer Case: Take full control of your off-road capabilities with this classic and dependable 4x4 system.
- Removable Rear Window & Full Folding Rear Seat: Unleash the open-air freedom and maximize your cargo capacity for any adventure.
- Parkview Back-Up Camera: Navigate tight spots with ease and confidence, thanks to this essential safety and convenience feature.
- 3 Skid Plates: Built for the trail, these protective plates offer peace of mind when exploring rougher terrain.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
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Exterior
Mechanical
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Safety
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604-520-3055