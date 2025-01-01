Menu
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

2023 Kia K5

57,633 KM

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
13141828

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Used
57,633KM
VIN 5XXG44J89PG225699

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,633 KM

Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
2.94 Axle Ratio
60 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.5L Turbo GDI MPI DOHC I4 CVVT
Transmission: 8-Speed DCT -inc: drive mode select and paddle shifters

Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 19" Alloy
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 245/40R19
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Immobilizer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Kia Connect Tracker System
4G LTE Wi-Fi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Smart Cruise Control with stop & go (SCC w/S&G)

Rear Parking Sensors
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) Blind Spot
Highway Driving Assist (HDA)
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Rear View Monitor w/Parking Guidance-Dynamic (RVM w/PG) Back-Up Camera
Forward Collison-Avoidance Assist (fca-Jt: Cyc, Ped and Junction Turning)
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Streaming Audio
12 Speakers
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

