Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2023 Lexus LX

48,809 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Lexus LX

600 BASE

Watch This Vehicle
12964322

2023 Lexus LX

600 BASE

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

  1. 12964322.750338828?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=14260
  2. 12964322
  3. 12964322
  4. 12964322
  5. 12964322
  6. 12964322
  7. 12964322
  8. 12964322
  9. 12964322
  10. 12964322
  11. 12964322
  12. 12964322
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,809KM
VIN JTJMB7CX8P4029341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,809 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
1 Skid Plate
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
80 L Fuel Tank
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 3,280 kgs (7,231 lbs)
620.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Engine: 3.5L Twin Turbo V6
Transmission: 10-Speed Direct Shift Automatic -inc: paddle shifters

Exterior

Fog Lights
Running Boards
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Splash Guards
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Wheels w/Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Leather Door Trim Insert
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Intuitive Park Assist Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Evasion Assist
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Pre-Collision System (PCS) w/Left Turn Intersection Support

Media / Nav / Comm

Diversity antenna
Real-Time Traffic Display
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio: HD/SiriusXM Audio -inc: 10 speakers, 12.3" high-resolution touch screen w/optically bonded glass, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, OTA updates, dual Bluetooth pairing, personalized user profiles, Lexus Assistant, Safety Connect (up to 10...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Key West Ford

Used 2023 Ford F-150 Pro 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box for sale in New Westminster, BC
2023 Ford F-150 Pro 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 24,509 KM $52,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5
2016 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Outdoorsman 132,869 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands 4x4 for sale in New Westminster, BC
2024 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands 4x4 11,125 KM $42,995 + tax & lic

Email Key West Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Call Dealer

604-520-XXXX

(click to show)

604-520-3055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2023 Lexus LX