<p>Heres a chance to own the future, today! At Key West Ford, were thrilled to present this sleek, all-electric 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD. This stunning black sedan is ready to revolutionize your daily commute with its whisper-quiet operation and exhilarating performance. With only 49,955km on the odometer, this Model 3 is just getting started, offering you years of sustainable driving pleasure.</p><p>Imagine yourself gliding down the highway in a car that embodies cutting-edge technology and environmental responsibility. This Model 3 Long Range AWD delivers instant torque and all-wheel-drive confidence, ensuring a thrilling and secure driving experience in any weather condition. This meticulously maintained Tesla is poised to redefine your driving experience, offering a seamless blend of luxury, innovation, and eco-consciousness.</p><p>Here are a few reasons this Model 3 will impress:</p><ul><li><strong>Instant Acceleration:</strong> Experience the raw, exhilarating power of instant electric torque.</li><li><strong>Autopilot Capabilities:</strong> Enjoy a more relaxed and confident drive with advanced driver-assistance features.</li><li><strong>Minimal Maintenance:</strong> Say goodbye to oil changes and hello to hassle-free ownership.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Appreciate the minimalist, modern interior with ample space for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Over-the-Air Updates:</strong> Benefit from continuous improvements and new features, keeping your Tesla at the forefront of automotive technology.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2023 Tesla Model 3

49,955 KM

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD

13179331

2023 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

Logo_NoBadges

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,955KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EB6PF415298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 396644
  • Mileage 49,955 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Electric Motor
3 Skid Plates
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
9.00 Axle Ratio
Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet -inc: 534 km estimated range
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger, 11.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 82 kWh Capacity

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Side impact beams
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Rear Collision Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
8-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Digital Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Window grid antenna
HD Radio
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display

Climate Control

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

