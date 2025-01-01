$44,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Tesla Model 3
Long Range AWD
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 396644
- Mileage 49,955 KM
Vehicle Description
Here's a chance to own the future, today! At Key West Ford, we're thrilled to present this sleek, all-electric 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD. This stunning black sedan is ready to revolutionize your daily commute with its whisper-quiet operation and exhilarating performance. With only 49,955km on the odometer, this Model 3 is just getting started, offering you years of sustainable driving pleasure.
Imagine yourself gliding down the highway in a car that embodies cutting-edge technology and environmental responsibility. This Model 3 Long Range AWD delivers instant torque and all-wheel-drive confidence, ensuring a thrilling and secure driving experience in any weather condition. This meticulously maintained Tesla is poised to redefine your driving experience, offering a seamless blend of luxury, innovation, and eco-consciousness.
Here are a few reasons this Model 3 will impress:
- Instant Acceleration: Experience the raw, exhilarating power of instant electric torque.
- Autopilot Capabilities: Enjoy a more relaxed and confident drive with advanced driver-assistance features.
- Minimal Maintenance: Say goodbye to oil changes and hello to hassle-free ownership.
- Spacious Interior: Appreciate the minimalist, modern interior with ample space for passengers and cargo.
- Over-the-Air Updates: Benefit from continuous improvements and new features, keeping your Tesla at the forefront of automotive technology.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
