$36,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco Sport
BIG BEND
2024 Ford Bronco Sport
BIG BEND
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for adventure without sacrificing everyday practicality? Check out this used 2024 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND, now available at Key West Ford! This rugged yet refined SUV is ready to tackle both city streets and weekend getaways. With its striking blue exterior and a comfortable interior, this Bronco Sport is sure to turn heads wherever you go. This particular model has only 47,000 KM on the odometer, meaning it's practically ready to hit the trails with you.
This Bronco Sport BIG BEND is packed with features designed for both safety and convenience. You'll enjoy the confidence of 4-wheel drive, perfect for navigating challenging terrain or those unpredictable Canadian winters. The spacious interior offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, while the advanced technology keeps you connected and entertained on the road. This Bronco Sport is the perfect blend of capability and comfort, making it an ideal choice for anyone seeking a versatile and exciting vehicle.
Here are five features that make this Bronco Sport stand out:
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System): Stay aware of your surroundings with this crucial safety feature.
- Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): Drive with added peace of mind knowing this system can help prevent or mitigate collisions.
- FordPass Connect Tracker System: Stay connected to your vehicle and access features remotely.
- Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning: Enjoy optimal comfort with the touch of your voice.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Key West Ford
Email Key West Ford
Key West Ford
Key West Ford
Call Dealer
604-520-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-520-3055