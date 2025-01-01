Menu
Looking for adventure without sacrificing everyday practicality? Check out this used 2024 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND, now available at Key West Ford! This rugged yet refined SUV is ready to tackle both city streets and weekend getaways. With its striking blue exterior and a comfortable interior, this Bronco Sport is sure to turn heads wherever you go. This particular model has only 47,000 KM on the odometer, meaning its practically ready to hit the trails with you.

This Bronco Sport BIG BEND is packed with features designed for both safety and convenience. Youll enjoy the confidence of 4-wheel drive, perfect for navigating challenging terrain or those unpredictable Canadian winters. The spacious interior offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, while the advanced technology keeps you connected and entertained on the road. This Bronco Sport is the perfect blend of capability and comfort, making it an ideal choice for anyone seeking a versatile and exciting vehicle.

Here are five features that make this Bronco Sport stand out:

BLIS (Blind Spot Information System): Stay aware of your surroundings with this crucial safety feature.
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): Drive with added peace of mind knowing this system can help prevent or mitigate collisions.
FordPass Connect Tracker System: Stay connected to your vehicle and access features remotely.
Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning: Enjoy optimal comfort with the touch of your voice.
4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

47,000 KM

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND

12804454

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,000KM
VIN 3FMCR9B66RRE16863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for adventure without sacrificing everyday practicality? Check out this used 2024 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND, now available at Key West Ford! This rugged yet refined SUV is ready to tackle both city streets and weekend getaways. With its striking blue exterior and a comfortable interior, this Bronco Sport is sure to turn heads wherever you go. This particular model has only 47,000 KM on the odometer, meaning it's practically ready to hit the trails with you.


This Bronco Sport BIG BEND is packed with features designed for both safety and convenience. You'll enjoy the confidence of 4-wheel drive, perfect for navigating challenging terrain or those unpredictable Canadian winters. The spacious interior offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, while the advanced technology keeps you connected and entertained on the road. This Bronco Sport is the perfect blend of capability and comfort, making it an ideal choice for anyone seeking a versatile and exciting vehicle.


Here are five features that make this Bronco Sport stand out:


  • BLIS (Blind Spot Information System): Stay aware of your surroundings with this crucial safety feature.
  • Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): Drive with added peace of mind knowing this system can help prevent or mitigate collisions.
  • FordPass Connect Tracker System: Stay connected to your vehicle and access features remotely.
  • Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning: Enjoy optimal comfort with the touch of your voice.
  • 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
61 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
GVWR: 2,100 kgs (4,630 lbs)
3.80 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
6-Way Driver Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Passenger Seat
Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning
Analog Appearance
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect Tracker System

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Black door handles
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Black front bumper
LED brakelights
Grey grille
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2024 Ford Bronco Sport