$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks
2024 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for adventure without sacrificing comfort? Check out this pristine 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks, now available at Key West Ford! This versatile SUV, with only 40,300 KM on the odometer, is ready to take you from city streets to off-road trails with ease. Its sleek white exterior and rugged design make a statement wherever you go, while the Outer Banks trim offers a premium experience inside and out. This Bronco Sport is the perfect blend of capability and style, ideal for the Canadian climate and lifestyle.
Inside, you'll find a well-appointed cabin designed for both driver and passenger comfort. Enjoy features like heated seats, a user-friendly infotainment system, and ample cargo space for all your gear. With its advanced safety features and four-wheel drive, you can confidently tackle any terrain. This Bronco Sport is equipped with everything you need for your next adventure.
Here are five features that make this Bronco Sport Outer Banks stand out:
- Go-Anywhere Capability: With its 4-wheel drive system, this Bronco Sport is ready to conquer any road condition.
- Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel: Stay comfortable and in control, even on the coldest days.
- Advanced Safety Tech: Features like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) provide peace of mind on every journey.
- FordPass Connect: Stay connected and informed with the FordPass Connect tracker system.
- Stylish Design: The Outer Banks trim offers a premium look and feel, making this Bronco Sport a head-turner.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Key West Ford
Email Key West Ford
Key West Ford
Key West Ford
Call Dealer
604-520-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-520-3055