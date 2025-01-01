Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and capable SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this pristine 2024 Ford Edge Titanium, now available at Key West Ford! This all-wheel-drive beauty, boasting a clean white exterior, is the perfect blend of practicality and sophistication. With only 42,073 KM on the odometer, this Edge is practically brand new and ready to hit the road with you. Its automatic transmission and fuel-efficient gasoline engine make for a smooth and enjoyable driving experience, whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure.</p> <p>Inside, youll find a comfortable and tech-savvy cabin designed to elevate your driving experience. The Titanium trim offers a host of premium features, ensuring both driver and passengers enjoy the ride. From the advanced safety features to the convenient amenities, this Ford Edge is designed to make every journey a pleasure. Dont miss your chance to own this exceptional SUV – visit Key West Ford today and experience the difference!</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this 2024 Ford Edge Titanium a must-see:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360:</strong> Drive with confidence thanks to this suite of advanced safety technologies, including a reverse camera, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, and blind spot information system.</li> <li><strong>Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning:</strong> Stay comfortable year-round with this climate control system.</li> <li><strong>Power Liftgate:</strong> Effortlessly access the cargo area with the touch of a button.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot:</strong> Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi.</li> <li><strong>Luxurious Interior:</strong> Enjoy premium comfort with features like leather steering wheel, leatherette door trim inserts, and a full cloth headliner.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2024 Ford Edge

42,073 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Edge

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle
13118435

2024 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

  1. 13118435.755247971?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=14260
  2. 13118435
  3. 13118435
  4. 13118435
  5. 13118435
  6. 13118435
  7. 13118435
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
42,073KM
VIN 2FMPK4K97RBB02348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,073 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this pristine 2024 Ford Edge Titanium, now available at Key West Ford! This all-wheel-drive beauty, boasting a clean white exterior, is the perfect blend of practicality and sophistication. With only 42,073 KM on the odometer, this Edge is practically brand new and ready to hit the road with you. Its automatic transmission and fuel-efficient gasoline engine make for a smooth and enjoyable driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure.


Inside, you'll find a comfortable and tech-savvy cabin designed to elevate your driving experience. The Titanium trim offers a host of premium features, ensuring both driver and passengers enjoy the ride. From the advanced safety features to the convenient amenities, this Ford Edge is designed to make every journey a pleasure. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional SUV – visit Key West Ford today and experience the difference!


Here are five standout features that make this 2024 Ford Edge Titanium a must-see:


  • Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to this suite of advanced safety technologies, including a reverse camera, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, and blind spot information system.
  • Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning: Stay comfortable year-round with this climate control system.
  • Power Liftgate: Effortlessly access the cargo area with the touch of a button.
  • FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi.
  • Luxurious Interior: Enjoy premium comfort with features like leather steering wheel, leatherette door trim inserts, and a full cloth headliner.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: TBD
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.80 Axle Ratio
Active Transmission Warm-Up
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Interior

Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
8-Way Driver Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining EasyFold Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX/FreeForm Leatherette Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
12 Speakers
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
780w Regular Amplifier

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Key West Ford

Used 2020 RAM 1500 TRADESMAN for sale in New Westminster, BC
2020 RAM 1500 TRADESMAN 52,432 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE for sale in New Westminster, BC
2014 Ford Fusion SE 125,765 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Escape for sale in New Westminster, BC
2024 Ford Escape 38,436 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Key West Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Call Dealer

604-520-XXXX

(click to show)

604-520-3055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2024 Ford Edge