$33,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Edge
Titanium
2024 Ford Edge
Titanium
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,073 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this pristine 2024 Ford Edge Titanium, now available at Key West Ford! This all-wheel-drive beauty, boasting a clean white exterior, is the perfect blend of practicality and sophistication. With only 42,073 KM on the odometer, this Edge is practically brand new and ready to hit the road with you. Its automatic transmission and fuel-efficient gasoline engine make for a smooth and enjoyable driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable and tech-savvy cabin designed to elevate your driving experience. The Titanium trim offers a host of premium features, ensuring both driver and passengers enjoy the ride. From the advanced safety features to the convenient amenities, this Ford Edge is designed to make every journey a pleasure. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional SUV – visit Key West Ford today and experience the difference!
Here are five standout features that make this 2024 Ford Edge Titanium a must-see:
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to this suite of advanced safety technologies, including a reverse camera, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, and blind spot information system.
- Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning: Stay comfortable year-round with this climate control system.
- Power Liftgate: Effortlessly access the cargo area with the touch of a button.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi.
- Luxurious Interior: Enjoy premium comfort with features like leather steering wheel, leatherette door trim inserts, and a full cloth headliner.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Key West Ford
Email Key West Ford
Key West Ford
Key West Ford
Call Dealer
604-520-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-520-3055