Looking for a fuel-efficient and feature-packed SUV? Check out this used 2024 Ford Escape Hybrid, now available at Key West Ford! This sleek grey crossover offers a comfortable and modern driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures. With only 39,429 KM on the odometer, this Escape is practically brand new and ready for its next owner.

This Escape is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The hybrid engine provides impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump while reducing your environmental impact. Inside, youll find a well-appointed cabin with comfortable seating and convenient technology. Safety is a priority, with advanced features to keep you and your passengers protected on the road.

Here are five standout features of this 2024 Ford Escape Hybrid:

Hybrid Efficiency: Save money on gas with its fuel-sipping hybrid engine.
Connected Navigation: Stay on course with the integrated navigation system.
Advanced Safety: Drive with confidence thanks to features like Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) and Collision Mitigation.
Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy added comfort during those chilly Canadian mornings.
Adaptive Cruise Control: Make highway driving a breeze with this smart cruise control system.

Visit Key West Ford today to experience this exceptional Escape for yourself!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

2024 Ford Escape

39,429 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Escape

13046750

2024 Ford Escape

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,429KM
VIN 1FMCU0E13RUA59290

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,429 KM

Looking for a fuel-efficient and feature-packed SUV? Check out this used 2024 Ford Escape Hybrid, now available at Key West Ford! This sleek grey crossover offers a comfortable and modern driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures. With only 39,429 KM on the odometer, this Escape is practically brand new and ready for its next owner.


This Escape is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The hybrid engine provides impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump while reducing your environmental impact. Inside, you'll find a well-appointed cabin with comfortable seating and convenient technology. Safety is a priority, with advanced features to keep you and your passengers protected on the road.


Here are five standout features of this 2024 Ford Escape Hybrid:


  • Hybrid Efficiency: Save money on gas with its fuel-sipping hybrid engine.
  • Connected Navigation: Stay on course with the integrated navigation system.
  • Advanced Safety: Drive with confidence thanks to features like Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) and Collision Mitigation.
  • Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy added comfort during those chilly Canadian mornings.
  • Adaptive Cruise Control: Make highway driving a breeze with this smart cruise control system.

Visit Key West Ford today to experience this exceptional Escape for yourself!


Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: TBD
2.91 Axle Ratio
42 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid
467.2 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/3.3 kW Onboard Charger, 11 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 3.3 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 14.4 kWh Capacity

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" Machined-Face Magnetic Aluminum -inc: painted pockets
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
4-Way Manual Passenger Seat -inc: fore/aft and manual recline controls
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Centering
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2024 Ford Escape