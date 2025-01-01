$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,429 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a fuel-efficient and feature-packed SUV? Check out this used 2024 Ford Escape Hybrid, now available at Key West Ford! This sleek grey crossover offers a comfortable and modern driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures. With only 39,429 KM on the odometer, this Escape is practically brand new and ready for its next owner.
This Escape is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The hybrid engine provides impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump while reducing your environmental impact. Inside, you'll find a well-appointed cabin with comfortable seating and convenient technology. Safety is a priority, with advanced features to keep you and your passengers protected on the road.
Here are five standout features of this 2024 Ford Escape Hybrid:
- Hybrid Efficiency: Save money on gas with its fuel-sipping hybrid engine.
- Connected Navigation: Stay on course with the integrated navigation system.
- Advanced Safety: Drive with confidence thanks to features like Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) and Collision Mitigation.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy added comfort during those chilly Canadian mornings.
- Adaptive Cruise Control: Make highway driving a breeze with this smart cruise control system.
Visit Key West Ford today to experience this exceptional Escape for yourself!
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
