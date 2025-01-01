$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,053 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2024 Ford Escape Platinum, available now at Key West Ford! This stunning blue SUV is packed with features and offers a comfortable and connected driving experience. With only 52,053 KM on the odometer, this Escape is practically brand new and ready to hit the road with you. Its all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in any weather, while its spacious interior and advanced technology make every journey enjoyable.
This Escape Platinum is loaded with premium features designed to enhance your driving experience. You'll love the convenience of the power liftgate, the peace of mind provided by the advanced safety features, and the luxurious touches throughout the cabin. This Escape is the perfect blend of practicality, style, and technology.
Here are five features that make this Ford Escape Platinum stand out:
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go: Enjoy a more relaxed and safer driving experience on the highway.
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System): Stay aware of your surroundings with this helpful safety feature.
- Connected Navigation: Get where you need to go with ease, thanks to the integrated navigation system.
- Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel: Experience ultimate comfort, especially on those chilly mornings.
- Aerial View Camera System: Navigate tight spaces with confidence, thanks to the 360-degree camera system.
Visit Key West Ford today to see this exceptional 2024 Ford Escape Platinum for yourself!
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
