$33,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Escape PHEV
2024 Ford Escape PHEV
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,050 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the future of driving with this exceptional used 2024 Ford Escape PHEV, now available at Key West Ford. This versatile SUV/Crossover is designed for those who crave efficiency without compromising on performance or comfort. With only 46,050 kilometers on the odometer, this plug-in hybrid offers a smart and sustainable way to navigate your daily commute and weekend adventures. Experience the seamless blend of electric power and gasoline efficiency, all wrapped in a stylish and practical package.
Step inside and you'll find a cabin thoughtfully equipped to enhance your driving experience. From the convenience of cruise control with steering wheel controls to the clarity of the driver information centre, every detail is designed with you in mind. The spacious interior, complete with a full cloth headliner and carpet floor trim, provides a comfortable environment for all passengers. Plus, with features like voice-activated dual-zone automatic air conditioning, you can ensure everyone stays comfortable no matter the weather outside.
This 2024 Ford Escape PHEV is more than just a car; it's a smart investment in your driving future. Its advanced hybrid technology means fewer stops at the pump and a reduced environmental footprint, all while delivering an engaging driving experience. Visit Key West Ford today to explore this impressive vehicle and see how it can elevate your everyday journeys.
Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2024 Ford Escape PHEV:
- Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Technology: Experience the best of both worlds with impressive fuel efficiency and the ability to drive on electric power for shorter trips, significantly reducing your fuel costs and environmental impact.
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go: Enjoy a more relaxed and safer drive, especially in traffic. This advanced system automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a set distance from the vehicle ahead, even bringing you to a complete stop and resuming when traffic clears.
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert: Drive with confidence knowing you have an extra set of eyes. BLIS helps you detect vehicles in your blind spots, while Cross-Traffic Alert warns you of approaching vehicles when backing out of a parking space.
- Connected Navigation with Voice Activation: Never get lost again. This integrated navigation system provides real-time traffic updates and allows for intuitive voice commands, keeping your hands on the wheel and your focus on the road.
- Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel: Add a touch of luxury and comfort to every drive, especially during those colder Canadian mornings. Keep your hands warm and comfortable with this premium feature.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
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Exterior
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Media / Nav / Comm
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