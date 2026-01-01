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<p>Discover the future of driving with this exceptional used 2024 Ford Escape PHEV, now available at Key West Ford. This versatile SUV/Crossover is designed for those who crave efficiency without compromising on performance or comfort. With only 46,050 kilometers on the odometer, this plug-in hybrid offers a smart and sustainable way to navigate your daily commute and weekend adventures. Experience the seamless blend of electric power and gasoline efficiency, all wrapped in a stylish and practical package.</p> <p>Step inside and youll find a cabin thoughtfully equipped to enhance your driving experience. From the convenience of cruise control with steering wheel controls to the clarity of the driver information centre, every detail is designed with you in mind. The spacious interior, complete with a full cloth headliner and carpet floor trim, provides a comfortable environment for all passengers. Plus, with features like voice-activated dual-zone automatic air conditioning, you can ensure everyone stays comfortable no matter the weather outside.</p> <p>This 2024 Ford Escape PHEV is more than just a car; its a smart investment in your driving future. Its advanced hybrid technology means fewer stops at the pump and a reduced environmental footprint, all while delivering an engaging driving experience. Visit Key West Ford today to explore this impressive vehicle and see how it can elevate your everyday journeys.</p> <p>Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2024 Ford Escape PHEV:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Technology:</strong> Experience the best of both worlds with impressive fuel efficiency and the ability to drive on electric power for shorter trips, significantly reducing your fuel costs and environmental impact.</li> <li><strong>Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go:</strong> Enjoy a more relaxed and safer drive, especially in traffic. This advanced system automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a set distance from the vehicle ahead, even bringing you to a complete stop and resuming when traffic clears.</li> <li><strong>BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing you have an extra set of eyes. BLIS helps you detect vehicles in your blind spots, while Cross-Traffic Alert warns you of approaching vehicles when backing out of a parking space.</li> <li><strong>Connected Navigation with Voice Activation:</strong> Never get lost again. This integrated navigation system provides real-time traffic updates and allows for intuitive voice commands, keeping your hands on the wheel and your focus on the road.</li> <li><strong>Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel:</strong> Add a touch of luxury and comfort to every drive, especially during those colder Canadian mornings. Keep your hands warm and comfortable with this premium feature.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2024 Ford Escape PHEV

46,050 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Escape PHEV

Watch This Vehicle
14266355.817068170?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=14260

2024 Ford Escape PHEV

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

  1. 14266355.817068170?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  2. 14266355.817068182?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  3. 14266355.817068179?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
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  5. 14266355.817068173?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  6. 14266355.817068188?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  7. 14266355.817068185?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
46,050KM
VIN 1FMCU0E17RUA64203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the future of driving with this exceptional used 2024 Ford Escape PHEV, now available at Key West Ford. This versatile SUV/Crossover is designed for those who crave efficiency without compromising on performance or comfort. With only 46,050 kilometers on the odometer, this plug-in hybrid offers a smart and sustainable way to navigate your daily commute and weekend adventures. Experience the seamless blend of electric power and gasoline efficiency, all wrapped in a stylish and practical package.


Step inside and you'll find a cabin thoughtfully equipped to enhance your driving experience. From the convenience of cruise control with steering wheel controls to the clarity of the driver information centre, every detail is designed with you in mind. The spacious interior, complete with a full cloth headliner and carpet floor trim, provides a comfortable environment for all passengers. Plus, with features like voice-activated dual-zone automatic air conditioning, you can ensure everyone stays comfortable no matter the weather outside.


This 2024 Ford Escape PHEV is more than just a car; it's a smart investment in your driving future. Its advanced hybrid technology means fewer stops at the pump and a reduced environmental footprint, all while delivering an engaging driving experience. Visit Key West Ford today to explore this impressive vehicle and see how it can elevate your everyday journeys.


Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2024 Ford Escape PHEV:


  • Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Technology: Experience the best of both worlds with impressive fuel efficiency and the ability to drive on electric power for shorter trips, significantly reducing your fuel costs and environmental impact.
  • Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go: Enjoy a more relaxed and safer drive, especially in traffic. This advanced system automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a set distance from the vehicle ahead, even bringing you to a complete stop and resuming when traffic clears.
  • BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert: Drive with confidence knowing you have an extra set of eyes. BLIS helps you detect vehicles in your blind spots, while Cross-Traffic Alert warns you of approaching vehicles when backing out of a parking space.
  • Connected Navigation with Voice Activation: Never get lost again. This integrated navigation system provides real-time traffic updates and allows for intuitive voice commands, keeping your hands on the wheel and your focus on the road.
  • Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel: Add a touch of luxury and comfort to every drive, especially during those colder Canadian mornings. Keep your hands warm and comfortable with this premium feature.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: TBD
2.91 Axle Ratio
42 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid
467.2 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/3.3 kW Onboard Charger, 11 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 3.3 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 14.4 kWh Capacity

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" Machined-Face Magnetic Aluminum -inc: painted pockets
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
4-Way Manual Passenger Seat -inc: fore/aft and manual recline controls
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Centering
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

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604-520-XXXX

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604-520-3055

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$33,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2024 Ford Escape PHEV