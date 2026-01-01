$79,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford EXPEDITION LIMITED MAX
4X4
2024 Ford EXPEDITION LIMITED MAX
4X4
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$79,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Experience the ultimate in capability and luxury with this exceptional used 2024 Ford Expedition Limited MAX 4x4, now available at Key West Ford. This full-size SUV is engineered to handle everything from daily commutes to epic road trips with unparalleled comfort and advanced technology. Its spacious interior, premium finishes, and robust performance make it the perfect vehicle for families and adventurers alike, offering a driving experience that's both commanding and refined.
Step inside and discover a world of convenience and sophistication. The Expedition Limited MAX boasts a meticulously crafted cabin designed for both driver and passengers. With ample seating for the whole crew and versatile cargo space, you'll have all the room you need for gear, groceries, or whatever life throws your way. This Expedition is more than just a vehicle; it's your command centre for every journey, equipped with features that enhance safety, entertainment, and overall driving pleasure.
Here are five of the most exciting features that make this 2024 Ford Expedition Limited MAX 4x4 stand out:
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go: Effortlessly navigate traffic with this intelligent system that automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a set distance from the vehicle ahead, even bringing you to a complete stop and resuming when traffic clears.
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert: Drive with confidence knowing this advanced system monitors your blind spots and alerts you to vehicles approaching from the sides when you're backing out of a parking space.
- Express Open Sliding and Tilting Glass 1st and 2nd Row Sunroof with Power Sunshade: Enjoy an open-air feel and flood the cabin with natural light, creating a more inviting and spacious atmosphere for everyone.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access: Stay connected on the go with a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, allowing you to stream, work, and play from anywhere.
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel with Auto Tilt-Away: Experience ultimate comfort and convenience, especially during colder months, with a steering wheel that warms your hands and automatically adjusts for easier entry and exit.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
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604-520-3055