Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Experience the ultimate in capability and luxury with this exceptional used 2024 Ford Expedition Limited MAX 4x4, now available at Key West Ford. This full-size SUV is engineered to handle everything from daily commutes to epic road trips with unparalleled comfort and advanced technology. Its spacious interior, premium finishes, and robust performance make it the perfect vehicle for families and adventurers alike, offering a driving experience thats both commanding and refined.</p> <p>Step inside and discover a world of convenience and sophistication. The Expedition Limited MAX boasts a meticulously crafted cabin designed for both driver and passengers. With ample seating for the whole crew and versatile cargo space, youll have all the room you need for gear, groceries, or whatever life throws your way. This Expedition is more than just a vehicle; its your command centre for every journey, equipped with features that enhance safety, entertainment, and overall driving pleasure.</p> <p>Here are five of the most exciting features that make this 2024 Ford Expedition Limited MAX 4x4 stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go:</strong> Effortlessly navigate traffic with this intelligent system that automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a set distance from the vehicle ahead, even bringing you to a complete stop and resuming when traffic clears.</li> <li><strong>BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing this advanced system monitors your blind spots and alerts you to vehicles approaching from the sides when youre backing out of a parking space.</li> <li><strong>Express Open Sliding and Tilting Glass 1st and 2nd Row Sunroof with Power Sunshade:</strong> Enjoy an open-air feel and flood the cabin with natural light, creating a more inviting and spacious atmosphere for everyone.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access:</strong> Stay connected on the go with a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, allowing you to stream, work, and play from anywhere.</li> <li><strong>Heated Leather Steering Wheel with Auto Tilt-Away:</strong> Experience ultimate comfort and convenience, especially during colder months, with a steering wheel that warms your hands and automatically adjusts for easier entry and exit.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2024 Ford EXPEDITION LIMITED MAX

Details Description Features

$79,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford EXPEDITION LIMITED MAX

4X4

Watch This Vehicle
14144026.812745151?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=14260

2024 Ford EXPEDITION LIMITED MAX

4X4

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

  1. 14144026.812745151?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  2. 14144026.812745154?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  3. 14144026.812745148?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  4. 14144026.812745160?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  5. 14144026.812745157?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  6. 14144026.812745166?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  7. 14144026.812745163?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$79,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
CALL
VIN 1FMJK2AG0REA10402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Experience the ultimate in capability and luxury with this exceptional used 2024 Ford Expedition Limited MAX 4x4, now available at Key West Ford. This full-size SUV is engineered to handle everything from daily commutes to epic road trips with unparalleled comfort and advanced technology. Its spacious interior, premium finishes, and robust performance make it the perfect vehicle for families and adventurers alike, offering a driving experience that's both commanding and refined.


Step inside and discover a world of convenience and sophistication. The Expedition Limited MAX boasts a meticulously crafted cabin designed for both driver and passengers. With ample seating for the whole crew and versatile cargo space, you'll have all the room you need for gear, groceries, or whatever life throws your way. This Expedition is more than just a vehicle; it's your command centre for every journey, equipped with features that enhance safety, entertainment, and overall driving pleasure.


Here are five of the most exciting features that make this 2024 Ford Expedition Limited MAX 4x4 stand out:


  • Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go: Effortlessly navigate traffic with this intelligent system that automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a set distance from the vehicle ahead, even bringing you to a complete stop and resuming when traffic clears.
  • BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert: Drive with confidence knowing this advanced system monitors your blind spots and alerts you to vehicles approaching from the sides when you're backing out of a parking space.
  • Express Open Sliding and Tilting Glass 1st and 2nd Row Sunroof with Power Sunshade: Enjoy an open-air feel and flood the cabin with natural light, creating a more inviting and spacious atmosphere for everyone.
  • FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access: Stay connected on the go with a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, allowing you to stream, work, and play from anywhere.
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel with Auto Tilt-Away: Experience ultimate comfort and convenience, especially during colder months, with a steering wheel that warms your hands and automatically adjusts for easier entry and exit.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Keypad
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
8-Way Driver Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
6-Way Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go

Mechanical

Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
107 L Fuel Tank
78-Amp/Hr 675CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3,311 kgs (7300 lbs)
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
907.6 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Lane Centering
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
12 Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Key West Ford

Used 2020 Ford Transit T-250 MR 148'' for sale in New Westminster, BC
2020 Ford Transit T-250 MR 148'' 74,327 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box for sale in New Westminster, BC
2023 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 81,869 KM $56,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Mustang GT for sale in New Westminster, BC
2022 Ford Mustang GT 11,060 KM $57,995 + tax & lic

Email Key West Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Call Dealer

604-520-XXXX

(click to show)

604-520-3055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$79,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2024 Ford EXPEDITION LIMITED MAX