$76,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-150
Lariat
2024 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$76,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,243 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and luxurious pickup that can handle anything you throw its way? Check out this used 2024 Ford F-150 Lariat, now available at Key West Ford! This black beauty is a 4-wheel drive pickup truck, ready to conquer Canadian winters and weekend adventures alike. With only 26,243 KM on the odometer, this F-150 is practically brand new and ready to hit the road with you. The Lariat trim offers a premium experience, combining rugged capability with a refined interior.
This F-150 Lariat is packed with features designed for both comfort and convenience. From the practicalities of a trailer wiring harness and a Class IV towing package to the luxurious touches like heated leather steering wheel and dual-zone automatic climate control, this truck has it all. The advanced technology, including the Ford Co-Pilot360 suite, ensures a safe and connected driving experience. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional truck!
Here are five features that make this F-150 Lariat stand out:
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), and Reverse Brake Assist.
- 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Engine: Experience impressive power and efficiency with the EcoBoost engine, perfect for both work and play.
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Enjoy a touch of luxury and comfort, especially during those chilly Canadian mornings.
- Connected Navigation: Stay connected and informed with the integrated navigation system and FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot.
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive: Tackle any terrain with confidence, thanks to the advanced four-wheel-drive system.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Key West Ford
Email Key West Ford
Key West Ford
Key West Ford
Call Dealer
604-520-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-520-3055