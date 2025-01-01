Menu
Looking for a powerful and luxurious pickup that can handle anything you throw its way? Check out this pristine, used 2024 Ford F-150 Platinum PLUS, now available at Key West Ford! This stunning white truck is a hybrid, offering impressive fuel efficiency without sacrificing the raw power you expect from an F-150. With only 55,000 KM on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and ready for adventure. Its a 4-wheel drive, automatic transmission, and boasts a spacious 4-door design, making it perfect for both work and family life.

This F-150 Platinum PLUS is loaded with premium features designed to elevate your driving experience. From advanced safety technologies to luxurious comfort, this truck has it all. Youll enjoy the convenience of modern technology and the peace of mind that comes with driving a top-of-the-line Ford. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional truck!

Here are five standout features that make this F-150 Platinum PLUS truly special:

Power Running Boards: Effortlessly enter and exit your truck with these convenient, automatically deploying running boards.
Head-Up Display: Stay informed and focused on the road with essential driving information projected directly onto your windshield.
Pro Access Tailgate: Experience the ultimate in convenience with the power open and close tailgate.
Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to a suite of advanced safety features, including a reverse camera, blind spot information system, and pre-collision assist.
Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Enjoy luxurious comfort and control with a heated leather steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

2024 Ford F-150 Platinum PLUS
$82,995 + taxes & licensing
55,000 KM
VIN 1FTFW7LD1RFA16721
White
Pickup Truck
Hybrid
4-Wheel Drive
Automatic
6-cylinder
4-door

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Dark Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
TIRES: 275/60R20 BSW A/T
Pro Access Tailgate Power Open And Close Tailgate w/Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Leather/Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Leather/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
14 Speakers

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Cargo Bed Camera
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Reverse Brake Assist
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

2024 Ford F-150