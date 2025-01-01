$82,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-150
Platinum PLUS
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$82,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and luxurious pickup that can handle anything you throw its way? Check out this pristine, used 2024 Ford F-150 Platinum PLUS, now available at Key West Ford! This stunning white truck is a hybrid, offering impressive fuel efficiency without sacrificing the raw power you expect from an F-150. With only 55,000 KM on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and ready for adventure. It's a 4-wheel drive, automatic transmission, and boasts a spacious 4-door design, making it perfect for both work and family life.
This F-150 Platinum PLUS is loaded with premium features designed to elevate your driving experience. From advanced safety technologies to luxurious comfort, this truck has it all. You'll enjoy the convenience of modern technology and the peace of mind that comes with driving a top-of-the-line Ford. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional truck!
Here are five standout features that make this F-150 Platinum PLUS truly special:
- Power Running Boards: Effortlessly enter and exit your truck with these convenient, automatically deploying running boards.
- Head-Up Display: Stay informed and focused on the road with essential driving information projected directly onto your windshield.
- Pro Access Tailgate: Experience the ultimate in convenience with the power open and close tailgate.
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to a suite of advanced safety features, including a reverse camera, blind spot information system, and pre-collision assist.
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Enjoy luxurious comfort and control with a heated leather steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
604-520-3055