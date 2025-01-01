$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and versatile pickup truck that can handle anything you throw its way? Check out this used 2024 Ford F-150 Lariat, available now at Key West Ford! This black beauty is a hybrid, offering impressive fuel efficiency without sacrificing the legendary F-150 performance. With its automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, you'll be ready to tackle any terrain, from city streets to off-road adventures. The Lariat trim level means you'll enjoy a premium driving experience, packed with features designed for comfort, convenience, and safety.
This F-150 Lariat is loaded with features to make every drive enjoyable. You'll find a spacious and comfortable interior, packed with technology to keep you connected and entertained. The exterior boasts a rugged yet stylish design, ready to turn heads wherever you go. This truck is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement.
Here are five standout features that make this F-150 Lariat a must-see:
- Hybrid Power: Experience the perfect blend of power and efficiency with the hybrid powertrain, saving you money at the pump while still delivering impressive performance.
- Advanced Safety: Drive with confidence thanks to Ford Co-Pilot360, including Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), and a comprehensive camera system.
- Luxurious Interior: Sink into the heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and enjoy the premium feel of the Lariat trim, complete with dual-zone automatic climate control and a full suite of tech features.
- Connected Navigation: Stay on course with the integrated navigation system, featuring voice activation and real-time traffic updates.
- Off-Road Ready: With its 4-wheel drive, electronic transfer case, and robust suspension, this F-150 is ready to take on any adventure.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction.
Vehicle Features
604-520-3055