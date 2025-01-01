Menu
<p>Looking for a powerful and versatile pickup truck that can handle anything you throw its way? Check out this used 2024 Ford F-150 Lariat, available now at Key West Ford! This black beauty is a hybrid, offering impressive fuel efficiency without sacrificing the legendary F-150 performance. With its automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, youll be ready to tackle any terrain, from city streets to off-road adventures. The Lariat trim level means youll enjoy a premium driving experience, packed with features designed for comfort, convenience, and safety.</p> <p>This F-150 Lariat is loaded with features to make every drive enjoyable. Youll find a spacious and comfortable interior, packed with technology to keep you connected and entertained. The exterior boasts a rugged yet stylish design, ready to turn heads wherever you go. This truck is more than just a vehicle; its a statement.</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this F-150 Lariat a must-see:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Hybrid Power:</strong> Experience the perfect blend of power and efficiency with the hybrid powertrain, saving you money at the pump while still delivering impressive performance.</li> <li><strong>Advanced Safety:</strong> Drive with confidence thanks to Ford Co-Pilot360, including Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), and a comprehensive camera system.</li> <li><strong>Luxurious Interior:</strong> Sink into the heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and enjoy the premium feel of the Lariat trim, complete with dual-zone automatic climate control and a full suite of tech features.</li> <li><strong>Connected Navigation:</strong> Stay on course with the integrated navigation system, featuring voice activation and real-time traffic updates.</li> <li><strong>Off-Road Ready:</strong> With its 4-wheel drive, electronic transfer case, and robust suspension, this F-150 is ready to take on any adventure.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
VIN 1FTFW5LD3RFA15493

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Anti-Lock Brakes
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Fog Lights
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
integrated storage
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
TIRES: 275/60R20 BSW A/T

Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Cargo Bed Camera
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Reverse Brake Assist
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera

Fixed antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
604-520-3055

