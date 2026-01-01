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<p>Looking for a capable and versatile truck thats ready for anything? Key West Ford has the perfect solution with this pre-owned 2024 Ford F-150 STX. This robust pickup truck is built to handle your toughest jobs and your most adventurous weekends, all while offering a comfortable and connected driving experience. With its powerful gasoline engine and 4-wheel drive capability, you can confidently tackle any terrain or weather condition that comes your way. This F-150 STX has been well-maintained and has just 39,417 kilometers on the odometer, meaning its ready for many more miles of reliable service.</p> <p>Step inside this F-150 STX and youll find a thoughtfully designed interior packed with features to make every drive more enjoyable. From the convenience of cruise control with steering wheel controls to the practicality of integrated storage and a driver information centre, this truck is designed with your needs in mind. Whether youre hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or simply heading out for a road trip, this F-150 STX from Key West Ford is equipped to impress.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that truly make this 2024 Ford F-150 STX stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360™ with Pre-Collision Assist and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB):</strong> Drive with enhanced peace of mind thanks to advanced safety technologies designed to help you avoid or mitigate collisions.</li> <li><strong>BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System) with Trailer Tow Monitoring:</strong> Stay aware of your surroundings, even when towing, with intelligent blind spot detection.</li> <li><strong>Connected Navigation with Voice Activation:</strong> Never lose your way again with an integrated navigation system that responds to your voice commands.</li> <li><strong>2.7L V6 EcoBoost® Engine with Auto Start-Stop Technology:</strong> Experience impressive power and efficiency from this advanced engine, designed to optimize fuel consumption.</li> <li><strong>Class IV Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control:</strong> This F-150 is ready to tow your gear with confidence, featuring a robust hitch and advanced trailer sway control for stable towing.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2024 Ford F-150

39,417 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford F-150

STX

Watch This Vehicle
14163586.813430375?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=14260

2024 Ford F-150

STX

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

  1. 14163586.813430375?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
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  3. 14163586.813430378?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  4. 14163586.813430369?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  5. 14163586.813430372?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  6. 14163586.813430384?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  7. 14163586.813430387?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
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$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
39,417KM
VIN 1FTEW2LPXRKE70370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,417 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a capable and versatile truck that's ready for anything? Key West Ford has the perfect solution with this pre-owned 2024 Ford F-150 STX. This robust pickup truck is built to handle your toughest jobs and your most adventurous weekends, all while offering a comfortable and connected driving experience. With its powerful gasoline engine and 4-wheel drive capability, you can confidently tackle any terrain or weather condition that comes your way. This F-150 STX has been well-maintained and has just 39,417 kilometers on the odometer, meaning it's ready for many more miles of reliable service.


Step inside this F-150 STX and you'll find a thoughtfully designed interior packed with features to make every drive more enjoyable. From the convenience of cruise control with steering wheel controls to the practicality of integrated storage and a driver information centre, this truck is designed with your needs in mind. Whether you're hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or simply heading out for a road trip, this F-150 STX from Key West Ford is equipped to impress.


Here are 5 features that truly make this 2024 Ford F-150 STX stand out:


  • Ford Co-Pilot360™ with Pre-Collision Assist and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): Drive with enhanced peace of mind thanks to advanced safety technologies designed to help you avoid or mitigate collisions.
  • BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System) with Trailer Tow Monitoring: Stay aware of your surroundings, even when towing, with intelligent blind spot detection.
  • Connected Navigation with Voice Activation: Never lose your way again with an integrated navigation system that responds to your voice commands.
  • 2.7L V6 EcoBoost® Engine with Auto Start-Stop Technology: Experience impressive power and efficiency from this advanced engine, designed to optimize fuel consumption.
  • Class IV Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control: This F-150 is ready to tow your gear with confidence, featuring a robust hitch and advanced trailer sway control for stable towing.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.55 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 6,650 lbs (3,016 kgs)
750.7 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cornering Lights
Black grille
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Reverse Brake Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

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604-520-XXXX

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604-520-3055

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$49,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2024 Ford F-150