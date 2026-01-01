$49,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-150
STX
2024 Ford F-150
STX
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,417 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a capable and versatile truck that's ready for anything? Key West Ford has the perfect solution with this pre-owned 2024 Ford F-150 STX. This robust pickup truck is built to handle your toughest jobs and your most adventurous weekends, all while offering a comfortable and connected driving experience. With its powerful gasoline engine and 4-wheel drive capability, you can confidently tackle any terrain or weather condition that comes your way. This F-150 STX has been well-maintained and has just 39,417 kilometers on the odometer, meaning it's ready for many more miles of reliable service.
Step inside this F-150 STX and you'll find a thoughtfully designed interior packed with features to make every drive more enjoyable. From the convenience of cruise control with steering wheel controls to the practicality of integrated storage and a driver information centre, this truck is designed with your needs in mind. Whether you're hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or simply heading out for a road trip, this F-150 STX from Key West Ford is equipped to impress.
Here are 5 features that truly make this 2024 Ford F-150 STX stand out:
- Ford Co-Pilot360™ with Pre-Collision Assist and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): Drive with enhanced peace of mind thanks to advanced safety technologies designed to help you avoid or mitigate collisions.
- BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System) with Trailer Tow Monitoring: Stay aware of your surroundings, even when towing, with intelligent blind spot detection.
- Connected Navigation with Voice Activation: Never lose your way again with an integrated navigation system that responds to your voice commands.
- 2.7L V6 EcoBoost® Engine with Auto Start-Stop Technology: Experience impressive power and efficiency from this advanced engine, designed to optimize fuel consumption.
- Class IV Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control: This F-150 is ready to tow your gear with confidence, featuring a robust hitch and advanced trailer sway control for stable towing.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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604-520-3055