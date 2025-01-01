Menu
$44,995

2024 Ford MAVERICK

6,130 KM

Details

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
XLT TREMOR

XLT TREMOR

2024 Ford MAVERICK

XLT TREMOR

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

Contact Seller

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
6,130KM
VIN 3FTTW8C92RRA05573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,130 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
1 Skid Plate
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
Off-Road Suspension
62 L Fuel Tank
Axle ratio: 3.63
Regenerative 190 Amp Alternator
70-Amp/Hr 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
544.3 Kgs Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,295 kgs (5,060 lbs) Payload Package

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert and Other Interior Accents
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Steel spare wheel
Coloured Grille
integrated storage
Black rear step bumper
Fixed interval wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Clearcoat Paint w/Decal
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 17" Machined-Face Tarnished Dark Aluminum -inc: orange painted pockets
Tires: 235/65/R17 A/T
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

2024 Ford MAVERICK