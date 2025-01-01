Menu
<p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2024 Ford Maverick

24,900 KM

Details Description Features

2024 Ford Maverick

XLT

12499702

2024 Ford Maverick

XLT

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

672-903-0034

Used
24,900KM
VIN 3FTTW8H35RRA53895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X44811
  • Mileage 24,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
52 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator
Axle ratio: 2.91
45-Amp/Hr 390CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
680.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Engine: 2.5L Hybrid -inc: auto stop/start technology
GVWR: 2,359 kgs (5,200 lbs) Payload Package
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1.1 kWh Capacity

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Perimeter Alarm
Rear Bench Seat
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert and Other Interior Accents
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Deep Tinted Glass
Fixed rear window
Temporary spare tire
Black door handles
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Black rear step bumper
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Grille w/Metal-Look Bar
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

