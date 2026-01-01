$41,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Maverick
Lariat
2024 Ford Maverick
Lariat
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,889 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and capable pickup that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2024 Ford Maverick Lariat, now available at Key West Ford! This all-wheel-drive truck is packed with features and ready to take on your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything in between. With only 12,889 KM on the odometer, this Maverick is practically brand new and offers incredible value.
This Lariat trim level is loaded with premium features designed to enhance your driving experience. From its comfortable interior to its advanced technology, this Maverick is built to impress. You'll appreciate the convenience of the automatic transmission and the peace of mind provided by its comprehensive safety features. This truck is ready to work and play, offering a perfect blend of practicality and style.
Here are five standout features that make this 2024 Ford Maverick Lariat a must-see:
- Integrated Navigation System: Get where you need to go with ease, thanks to the built-in navigation system with voice activation.
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go: Enjoy a more relaxed and safer driving experience on the highway.
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System): Stay aware of your surroundings with this helpful safety feature.
- Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel and Front Seats: Experience ultimate comfort, even on the coldest days.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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604-520-3055