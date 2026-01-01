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<p>Looking for a versatile and capable pickup thats ready for anything? Check out this used 2024 Ford Maverick Lariat, now available at Key West Ford! This all-wheel-drive truck is packed with features and ready to take on your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything in between. With only 12,889 KM on the odometer, this Maverick is practically brand new and offers incredible value.</p> <p>This Lariat trim level is loaded with premium features designed to enhance your driving experience. From its comfortable interior to its advanced technology, this Maverick is built to impress. Youll appreciate the convenience of the automatic transmission and the peace of mind provided by its comprehensive safety features. This truck is ready to work and play, offering a perfect blend of practicality and style.</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this 2024 Ford Maverick Lariat a must-see:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Integrated Navigation System:</strong> Get where you need to go with ease, thanks to the built-in navigation system with voice activation.</li> <li><strong>Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go:</strong> Enjoy a more relaxed and safer driving experience on the highway.</li> <li><strong>BLIS (Blind Spot Information System):</strong> Stay aware of your surroundings with this helpful safety feature.</li> <li><strong>Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel and Front Seats:</strong> Experience ultimate comfort, even on the coldest days.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot:</strong> Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2024 Ford Maverick

12,889 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Maverick

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle
14005770

2024 Ford Maverick

Lariat

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

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  2. 14005770
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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
12,889KM
VIN 3FTTW8S99RRB29924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,889 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and capable pickup that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2024 Ford Maverick Lariat, now available at Key West Ford! This all-wheel-drive truck is packed with features and ready to take on your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything in between. With only 12,889 KM on the odometer, this Maverick is practically brand new and offers incredible value.


This Lariat trim level is loaded with premium features designed to enhance your driving experience. From its comfortable interior to its advanced technology, this Maverick is built to impress. You'll appreciate the convenience of the automatic transmission and the peace of mind provided by its comprehensive safety features. This truck is ready to work and play, offering a perfect blend of practicality and style.


Here are five standout features that make this 2024 Ford Maverick Lariat a must-see:


  • Integrated Navigation System: Get where you need to go with ease, thanks to the built-in navigation system with voice activation.
  • Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go: Enjoy a more relaxed and safer driving experience on the highway.
  • BLIS (Blind Spot Information System): Stay aware of your surroundings with this helpful safety feature.
  • Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel and Front Seats: Experience ultimate comfort, even on the coldest days.
  • FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
62 L Fuel Tank
Axle ratio: 3.63
Regenerative 190 Amp Alternator
70-Amp/Hr 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
680.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,361 kgs (5,205 lbs) Payload Package

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
6-Way Driver Seat
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert and Other Interior Accents
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX Leatherette Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
Driver And Passenger Heated Front Seat

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Lane Centering
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Evasion Assist

Exterior

Power Rear Window
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Spray-in Bed Liner
Black rear step bumper
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Grille w/Metal-Look Bar
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Siriusxm Traffic (3-Month Prepaid Subscription) Real-Time Traffic Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

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604-520-XXXX

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604-520-3055

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$41,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2024 Ford Maverick