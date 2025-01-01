Menu
Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 16,295 KM

Looking for a thrilling ride that turns heads? Feast your eyes on this used 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, now available at Key West Ford! This stunning blue coupe is more than just a car; it's a statement. With only 16,295 KM on the odometer, this beauty is practically brand new and ready to unleash its power on the open road. Experience the iconic Mustang legacy with a modern twist, offering a perfect blend of performance and style.


This Dark Horse is packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. From its sleek exterior to its driver-focused interior, every detail has been meticulously crafted. Feel the adrenaline surge as you grip the sport heated leather/simulated suede steering wheel and command the road. This Mustang is engineered for performance and designed to impress.


Here are five features that will make you fall in love:


  • MagneRide Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers: Experience a smooth, controlled ride, even on the most challenging roads.
  • Sport Heated Leather/Simulated Suede Steering Wheel: Enjoy a premium feel and enhanced grip, perfect for spirited driving.
  • FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi.
  • Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation: Effortlessly find your way with the latest navigation technology.
  • Engine: MOD 5.0L-4V DOHC EFI NA: Unleash the raw power of this beast with its high-performance engine.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Anti-Lock Brakes
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Front Anti-Roll Bar and Rear HD Anti-Roll Bar
MagneRide Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers
Regenerative Alternator
60.6 L Fuel Tank
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: MOD 5.0L-4V DOHC EFI NA w/44U-inc: remote rev

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Fixed Rear Windows
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Sport Heated Leather/Simulated Suede Steering Wheel
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect Tracker System
50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Titanium Gear Shifter Material
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Evasion Assist

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Paint w/Stripe

Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Siriusxm Traffic (5-Year Prepaid Subscription) Real-Time Traffic Display

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

