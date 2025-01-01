$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 16,295 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a thrilling ride that turns heads? Feast your eyes on this used 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, now available at Key West Ford! This stunning blue coupe is more than just a car; it's a statement. With only 16,295 KM on the odometer, this beauty is practically brand new and ready to unleash its power on the open road. Experience the iconic Mustang legacy with a modern twist, offering a perfect blend of performance and style.
This Dark Horse is packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. From its sleek exterior to its driver-focused interior, every detail has been meticulously crafted. Feel the adrenaline surge as you grip the sport heated leather/simulated suede steering wheel and command the road. This Mustang is engineered for performance and designed to impress.
Here are five features that will make you fall in love:
- MagneRide Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers: Experience a smooth, controlled ride, even on the most challenging roads.
- Sport Heated Leather/Simulated Suede Steering Wheel: Enjoy a premium feel and enhanced grip, perfect for spirited driving.
- FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi.
- Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation: Effortlessly find your way with the latest navigation technology.
- Engine: MOD 5.0L-4V DOHC EFI NA: Unleash the raw power of this beast with its high-performance engine.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
