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2024 Ford Mustang
DARKHORSE
2024 Ford Mustang
DARKHORSE
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 6,291 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash your inner driving enthusiast with this exceptional, pre-owned 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, now available at Key West Ford. This isn't just a car; it's a statement. Crafted for those who crave performance and bold styling, this Mustang Dark Horse is ready to ignite your passion for the open road. With a mere 6,291 kilometers on the odometer, this machine is practically brand new, offering you the thrill of a top-tier sports coupe with the value of a used vehicle.
Experience the raw power and precision engineering that defines the Mustang Dark Horse. Its aggressive stance, accentuated by the striking paint and stripe, hints at the exhilarating performance that lies beneath. Step inside and you'll find a driver-focused cockpit designed for ultimate control and comfort, featuring premium materials and cutting-edge technology. Whether you're navigating city streets or carving through winding country roads, this Mustang Dark Horse delivers an unforgettable driving experience.
Here are five of the most exciting features that make this 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse a true standout:
- MagneRide Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers: Experience a ride that adapts to your driving style and the road conditions in real-time, offering unparalleled handling and a smooth, controlled experience.
- MOD 5.0L-4V DOHC EFI NA Engine with Remote Rev: Feel the heart-pounding power of the legendary 5.0L V8 engine, enhanced with features like remote rev capability for that unmistakable V8 roar.
- Sport Heated Leather/Simulated Suede Steering Wheel: Grip a steering wheel designed for performance and comfort, keeping your hands warm and providing optimal tactile feedback for precise control.
- Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) & Collision Mitigation-Front: Drive with added confidence thanks to advanced safety systems designed to help prevent or mitigate frontal collisions.
- Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation: Stay on course and explore with ease using the intelligent navigation system that responds to your voice commands.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
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Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
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