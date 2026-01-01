$77,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Mustang
2024 Ford Mustang
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$77,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 16,956 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the thrill of the open road with this stunning used 2024 Ford Mustang coupe, now available at Key West Ford. This rear-wheel-drive powerhouse is more than just a car; it's a statement. With only 16,956 kilometers on the odometer, this Mustang is practically new and ready to deliver exhilarating performance and head-turning style. Its sleek design, coupled with a powerful gasoline engine and smooth automatic transmission, makes every drive an adventure.
Step inside and discover a driver-focused cockpit designed for both comfort and control. From the advanced infotainment system to the premium interior accents, this Mustang offers a sophisticated and connected driving experience. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, this 2024 Ford Mustang is engineered to impress.
Here are five features that truly make this Mustang sizzle:
- MagneRide Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers: Experience a ride that adapts to your driving style and the road conditions, offering unparalleled handling and a remarkably smooth experience.
- Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning: Stay perfectly comfortable no matter the weather outside, with intuitive voice commands to control your climate.
- Sport Heated Leather/Simulated Suede Steering Wheel: Grip the road with confidence and enjoy the luxurious feel of this performance-oriented steering wheel, complete with heating for those cooler Canadian mornings.
- Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation: Never lose your way again with a seamless navigation system that responds to your voice, keeping your eyes on the road.
- Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) & Collision Mitigation-Front: Drive with enhanced peace of mind thanks to advanced safety systems designed to help prevent or mitigate frontal collisions.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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604-520-3055