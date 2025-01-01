Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and eco-conscious ride? Check out this demo 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD, available now at Key West Ford! This all-electric SUV, finished in a stunning Vapour Blue Metallic, offers a sleek and modern design thats sure to turn heads. With only 3387KM on the odometer, this Mach-E has been meticulously maintained as a demo vehicle and is ready for its next adventure. Experience the future of driving with zero emissions and all the performance you expect from a Mustang.</p> <p>This Mach-E Premium AWD is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of all-wheel drive, perfect for tackling Canadian weather conditions. The spacious interior boasts premium materials and advanced technology, ensuring comfort and connectivity on every journey. Plus, with its impressive range and fast-charging capabilities, you can confidently explore the open road.</p> <p>Here are five standout features of this exceptional vehicle:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Panoramic Fixed-Glass Roof:</strong> Bask in natural light and enjoy breathtaking views with the expansive panoramic roof.</li> <li><strong>BLIS (Blind Spot Information System):</strong> Stay safe and aware with this advanced safety feature that alerts you to vehicles in your blind spots.</li> <li><strong>Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel:</strong> Enjoy a touch of luxury and comfort, especially during those chilly mornings.</li> <li><strong>Connected Navigation:</strong> Stay on course with the integrated navigation system, complete with voice activation.</li> <li><strong>Mobile Power Cord:</strong> Charge your Mach-E at home or on the go with the included mobile power cord.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E

3,387 KM

Details Description Features

$60,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Premium AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12608920

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Premium AWD

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

  1. 12608920.733497457?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=14260
  2. 12608920
  3. 12608920
  4. 12608920
  5. 12608920
  6. 12608920
  7. 12608920
Contact Seller

$60,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
3,387KM
VIN 3FMTK3SU6RMA51033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour VAPOUR BLUE METALLIC
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 245345
  • Mileage 3,387 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and eco-conscious ride? Check out this demo 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD, available now at Key West Ford! This all-electric SUV, finished in a stunning Vapour Blue Metallic, offers a sleek and modern design that's sure to turn heads. With only 3387KM on the odometer, this Mach-E has been meticulously maintained as a demo vehicle and is ready for its next adventure. Experience the future of driving with zero emissions and all the performance you expect from a Mustang.


This Mach-E Premium AWD is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of all-wheel drive, perfect for tackling Canadian weather conditions. The spacious interior boasts premium materials and advanced technology, ensuring comfort and connectivity on every journey. Plus, with its impressive range and fast-charging capabilities, you can confidently explore the open road.


Here are five standout features of this exceptional vehicle:


  • Panoramic Fixed-Glass Roof: Bask in natural light and enjoy breathtaking views with the expansive panoramic roof.
  • BLIS (Blind Spot Information System): Stay safe and aware with this advanced safety feature that alerts you to vehicles in your blind spots.
  • Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel: Enjoy a touch of luxury and comfort, especially during those chilly mornings.
  • Connected Navigation: Stay on course with the integrated navigation system, complete with voice activation.
  • Mobile Power Cord: Charge your Mach-E at home or on the go with the included mobile power cord.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Packages

99U
44A
300A
K1
-PAINT
MJ
17P
43B
153
18D
*MAN

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
ENGINE: DUAL EMOTOR (FRONT/REAR) (99U) -inc: 91kWh usable capacity extended range high-voltage battery
9.71 Final Drive Ratio

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
6-Way Passenger Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX Leatherette Rear Seat
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Sim Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Digital Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect Tracker System
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Evasion Assist
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Black door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
TIRES: 225/55R19 XL 103H AS

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
370w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

STANDARD PAINT
Equipment Group 300A
Transmission: Single Speed
PANORAMIC FIXED-GLASS ROOF -inc: infrared reflective (IRR) windshield
VAPOUR BLUE METALLIC
BLACK ONYX, HEATED PERFORATED ACTIVEX BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way power driver seat (fore/aft, up/down, tilt, power lumbar, power recline) w/memory and 8-way power passenger seat (fore/aft, up/down, power lumbar, power recline)
MOBILE POWER CORD (120V/240V) -inc: Switchable cord end to allow customer charge functionality w/120v (NEMA 5-15) up to 15 amps or 240v (NEMA 14-50) up to 32 amps
INTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE -inc: Deletes standard front and rear carpeted floor mats, Cargo Area Cover, 1st & 2nd Row Floor Liners w/o Carpet Floor Mats, Cargo Floor Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Key West Ford

Used 2022 Ford F-150 LTD 4X4 CC 5.5FT 900A LIMITED 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5 for sale in New Westminster, BC
2022 Ford F-150 LTD 4X4 CC 5.5FT 900A LIMITED 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5 112,000 KM $65,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD for sale in New Westminster, BC
2018 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD 90,259 KM $22,488 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Transit T-250 T-250 for sale in New Westminster, BC
2021 Ford Transit T-250 T-250 107,290 KM $36,995 + tax & lic

Email Key West Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Call Dealer

604-520-XXXX

(click to show)

604-520-3055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$60,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E