$60,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Premium AWD
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$60,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour VAPOUR BLUE METALLIC
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 245345
- Mileage 3,387 KM
Looking for a stylish and eco-conscious ride? Check out this demo 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD, available now at Key West Ford! This all-electric SUV, finished in a stunning Vapour Blue Metallic, offers a sleek and modern design that's sure to turn heads. With only 3387KM on the odometer, this Mach-E has been meticulously maintained as a demo vehicle and is ready for its next adventure. Experience the future of driving with zero emissions and all the performance you expect from a Mustang.
This Mach-E Premium AWD is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of all-wheel drive, perfect for tackling Canadian weather conditions. The spacious interior boasts premium materials and advanced technology, ensuring comfort and connectivity on every journey. Plus, with its impressive range and fast-charging capabilities, you can confidently explore the open road.
Here are five standout features of this exceptional vehicle:
- Panoramic Fixed-Glass Roof: Bask in natural light and enjoy breathtaking views with the expansive panoramic roof.
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System): Stay safe and aware with this advanced safety feature that alerts you to vehicles in your blind spots.
- Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel: Enjoy a touch of luxury and comfort, especially during those chilly mornings.
- Connected Navigation: Stay on course with the integrated navigation system, complete with voice activation.
- Mobile Power Cord: Charge your Mach-E at home or on the go with the included mobile power cord.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
