Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

49,382 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12918632

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

  1. 12918632.748312424?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=14260
  2. 12918632
  3. 12918632
  4. 12918632
  5. 12918632
  6. 12918632
  7. 12918632
  8. 12918632
  9. 12918632
  10. 12918632
  11. 12918632
  12. 12918632
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,382KM
VIN JA4J4VA89RZ617104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,382 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
5.694 Axle Ratio
55 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder Direct Injection
Transmission: CVT -inc: paddle shifters and drive mode selector
GVWR: 2,355 kgs (5,192 lbs)

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
4 Seatback Storage Pockets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM)
REAR AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Key West Ford

Used 2024 Ford Escape Platinum for sale in New Westminster, BC
2024 Ford Escape Platinum 38,842 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander SE for sale in New Westminster, BC
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 49,382 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Murano SL for sale in New Westminster, BC
2023 Nissan Murano SL 57,630 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Key West Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Call Dealer

604-520-XXXX

(click to show)

604-520-3055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander