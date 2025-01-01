$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Pathfinder
SV
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,030 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2024 Nissan Pathfinder SV, now available at Key West Ford! This black beauty is a 4-wheel drive SUV, perfect for tackling Canadian winters and weekend adventures alike. With only 30030KM on the odometer, this Pathfinder is practically brand new and ready to hit the road. It's packed with features designed for comfort, convenience, and safety, making it an ideal choice for families and anyone seeking a reliable and well-equipped vehicle.
This Pathfinder SV is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Here are five that really stand out:
- ProPILOT ASSIST: Enjoy a more relaxed and confident drive with this advanced driver-assistance system, which includes Intelligent Cruise Control and lane-keeping assist.
- Heated Front Bucket Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest days with heated front seats.
- Around View Monitor: Navigate tight spaces and park with ease thanks to the 360-degree camera system.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Confidently handle any road condition with the Pathfinder's capable 4-wheel drive system.
- Power Liftgate: Make loading and unloading cargo a breeze with the convenient power liftgate.
Visit Key West Ford today to experience this exceptional Pathfinder for yourself!
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
