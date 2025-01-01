Menu
Looking for a versatile and capable SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this used 2024 Nissan Pathfinder SV, now available at Key West Ford! This black beauty is a 4-wheel drive SUV, perfect for tackling Canadian winters and weekend adventures alike. With only 30030KM on the odometer, this Pathfinder is practically brand new and ready to hit the road. Its packed with features designed for comfort, convenience, and safety, making it an ideal choice for families and anyone seeking a reliable and well-equipped vehicle.

This Pathfinder SV is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Here are five that really stand out:

ProPILOT ASSIST: Enjoy a more relaxed and confident drive with this advanced driver-assistance system, which includes Intelligent Cruise Control and lane-keeping assist.
Heated Front Bucket Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest days with heated front seats.
Around View Monitor: Navigate tight spaces and park with ease thanks to the 360-degree camera system.
4-Wheel Drive: Confidently handle any road condition with the Pathfinders capable 4-wheel drive system.
Power Liftgate: Make loading and unloading cargo a breeze with the convenient power liftgate.

Visit Key West Ford today to experience this exceptional Pathfinder for yourself!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

30,030 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Pathfinder

SV

13118438

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

SV

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,030KM
VIN 5N1DR3BE9RC255738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,030 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2024 Nissan Pathfinder SV, now available at Key West Ford! This black beauty is a 4-wheel drive SUV, perfect for tackling Canadian winters and weekend adventures alike. With only 30030KM on the odometer, this Pathfinder is practically brand new and ready to hit the road. It's packed with features designed for comfort, convenience, and safety, making it an ideal choice for families and anyone seeking a reliable and well-equipped vehicle.


This Pathfinder SV is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Here are five that really stand out:


  • ProPILOT ASSIST: Enjoy a more relaxed and confident drive with this advanced driver-assistance system, which includes Intelligent Cruise Control and lane-keeping assist.
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest days with heated front seats.
  • Around View Monitor: Navigate tight spaces and park with ease thanks to the 360-degree camera system.
  • 4-Wheel Drive: Confidently handle any road condition with the Pathfinder's capable 4-wheel drive system.
  • Power Liftgate: Make loading and unloading cargo a breeze with the convenient power liftgate.

Visit Key West Ford today to experience this exceptional Pathfinder for yourself!


Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
5.25 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 9 Speed Automatic -inc: manual-mode paddle shifters
GVWR: 2,750 kgs (6,063 lbs)

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)
60-40 Folding EZ Flex Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Digital/Analog Appearance
Fixed 60-40 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar and 4-way manual front passenger seat
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
NissanConnect
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ProPILOT ASSIST
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI)

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window grid and fixed antenna

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2024 Nissan Pathfinder