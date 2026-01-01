Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2024 Toyota Camry

48,913 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota Camry

SE NIGHT SHADE/SE

Watch This Vehicle
13520207

2024 Toyota Camry

SE NIGHT SHADE/SE

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

  1. 13520207.777947311?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=14260
  2. 13520207
  3. 13520207
  4. 13520207
  5. 13520207
  6. 13520207
  7. 13520207
  8. 13520207
  9. 13520207
  10. 13520207
  11. 13520207
  12. 13520207
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,913KM
VIN 4T1G11AK0RU207863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,913 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Stainless steel exhaust
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
61 L Fuel Tank
2.80 axle ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: Direct shift, sequential shift mode and paddle shifters
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve -inc: direct injection D4-S, Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam (VVT-i), Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence Electrically driven on intake cam (VVT-iE) and single exhaust w/dual chrome tips

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Wi-Fi Connect with up to 2GB within 3-month trial Selective Service Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat, driver lumbar support and 6-way manual passenger seat
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access and Keyfob Window Activation

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Evasion Assist
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Key West Ford

Used 2024 Toyota Camry SE NIGHT SHADE/SE for sale in New Westminster, BC
2024 Toyota Camry SE NIGHT SHADE/SE 48,913 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Camry SE NIGHT SHADE/SE for sale in New Westminster, BC
2024 Toyota Camry SE NIGHT SHADE/SE 48,195 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Tundra CREWMAX SR/CREWMAX for sale in New Westminster, BC
2024 Toyota Tundra CREWMAX SR/CREWMAX 13,542 KM $56,995 + tax & lic

Email Key West Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Call Dealer

604-520-XXXX

(click to show)

604-520-3055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2024 Toyota Camry