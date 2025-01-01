Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2025 Ford Bronco Sport

500 KM

Details Description Features

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Ford Bronco Sport

Badlands 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
13126610

2025 Ford Bronco Sport

Badlands 4x4

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

  1. 13126610.755485625?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=14260
  2. 13126610
  3. 13126610
  4. 13126610
  5. 13126610
  6. 13126610
  7. 13126610
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
500KM
VIN 3FMCR9DA0SRE11133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 500 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
61 L Fuel Tank
Off-Road Suspension
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
3.80 Axle Ratio
5 Skid Plates
Class II Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
4729# Gvwr

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Black door handles
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
LED brakelights
Grey grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
6-Way Driver Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Passenger Seat
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect Tracker System
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Lane Centering
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Reverse Brake Assist
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Key West Ford

Used 2025 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands 4x4 for sale in New Westminster, BC
2025 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands 4x4 500 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in New Westminster, BC
2024 Ford Edge Titanium 43,425 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in New Westminster, BC
2024 Ford Edge Titanium 44,955 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Email Key West Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Call Dealer

604-520-XXXX

(click to show)

604-520-3055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2025 Ford Bronco Sport