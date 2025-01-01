Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a powerful and innovative pickup truck? Check out this demo 2025 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat at Key West Ford! This all-electric pickup, with only 3820KM on the odometer, is ready to redefine your driving experience. Finished in a striking Antimatter Blue Metallic, this SuperCrew model boasts a spacious interior and a 5.5 box, perfect for both work and play. As a demo vehicle, its been meticulously maintained and is packed with features designed to impress.</p> <p>This F-150 Lightning Lariat is more than just a truck; its a statement. Its equipped with cutting-edge technology and premium features, ensuring a comfortable and connected ride. Experience the future of driving with zero emissions and instant torque. This truck is ready to tackle any challenge while providing a smooth, quiet, and efficient driving experience.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this F-150 Lightning Lariat stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Pro Power Onboard:</strong> Turn your truck into a mobile power station with 9.6 kW of power, perfect for powering tools, appliances, or even your home during an outage.</li> <li><strong>Ford BlueCruise:</strong> Experience hands-free driving on pre-qualified sections of highway, making long drives more relaxing and enjoyable.</li> <li><strong>Max Trailer Tow Package:</strong> Confidently haul your gear with increased towing capability, a trailer brake controller, and more.</li> <li><strong>Heated & Ventilated Seats:</strong> Stay comfortable year-round with heated and ventilated front seats, ensuring a pleasant driving experience in any weather.</li> <li><strong>Advanced Driver-Assist Features:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind with features like Ford Co-Pilot360, including a reverse camera, blind spot information system, and more.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2025 Ford F-150 Lightning

3,820 KM

Details Description Features

$95,595

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Ford F-150 Lightning

Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Watch This Vehicle
12634965

2025 Ford F-150 Lightning

Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

  1. 12634965.734462421?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=14260
  2. 12634965
  3. 12634965
  4. 12634965
  5. 12634965
  6. 12634965
  7. 12634965
Contact Seller

$95,595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
3,820KM
VIN 1FT6W5L72SWG02607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 256732
  • Mileage 3,820 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

Looking for a powerful and innovative pickup truck? Check out this demo 2025 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat at Key West Ford! This all-electric pickup, with only 3820KM on the odometer, is ready to redefine your driving experience. Finished in a striking Antimatter Blue Metallic, this SuperCrew model boasts a spacious interior and a 5.5' box, perfect for both work and play. As a demo vehicle, it's been meticulously maintained and is packed with features designed to impress.


This F-150 Lightning Lariat is more than just a truck; it's a statement. It's equipped with cutting-edge technology and premium features, ensuring a comfortable and connected ride. Experience the future of driving with zero emissions and instant torque. This truck is ready to tackle any challenge while providing a smooth, quiet, and efficient driving experience.


Here are five features that make this F-150 Lightning Lariat stand out:


  • Pro Power Onboard: Turn your truck into a mobile power station with 9.6 kW of power, perfect for powering tools, appliances, or even your home during an outage.
  • Ford BlueCruise: Experience hands-free driving on pre-qualified sections of highway, making long drives more relaxing and enjoyable.
  • Max Trailer Tow Package: Confidently haul your gear with increased towing capability, a trailer brake controller, and more.
  • Heated & Ventilated Seats: Stay comfortable year-round with heated and ventilated front seats, ensuring a pleasant driving experience in any weather.
  • Advanced Driver-Assist Features: Enjoy peace of mind with features like Ford Co-Pilot360, including a reverse camera, blind spot information system, and more.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Packages

997-R
44L
511A
-STDTR
HX
-PAINT
1B
53D
66A
60S
153-0
96W
52A
479

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3,878 kgs (8,550 lbs)
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
TRANSMISSION: SINGLE-SPEED
751.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
9.61 Axle Ratio
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger, 13 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and2.033 Hrs Charge Time @ 440V
Engine: Dual eMotor - Extended Range Battery -inc: single onboard charging level 2 peak charging rate of 11.5kW and 131 kWh usable capacity extended range battery
HD Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and Gas-Pressurized Rear Shock Absorbers

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Plastic Floor Trim
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Heated ActiveX Leatherette Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 8 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Cab Mounted Cargo And Cargo Space Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 8 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Perimeter/approach lights
Illuminated running boards
integrated storage
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Open And Close Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 20" Alloy Dark Carbonized Grey
TIRES: 20" ALL SEASON
Integrated Tailgate Step

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Cargo Bed Camera
Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert

Additional Features

STANDARD PAINT
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
ANTIMATTER BLUE METALLIC
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required by law, optional to all others
EQUIPMENT GROUP 511A HIGH
PRO POWER ONBOARD - 9.6 KW
MAX TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: increased tow capability, Max towing capability TBD, E-Locker, Hill Decent Control, Trailer Brake Controller
18" SPARE WHEEL & TIRE
MOBILE POWER CORD (120/240V) -inc: fast charging adapter (NACS)
BLACK/MEDIUM DARK SLATE, ACTIVEX TRIMMED HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS -inc: 10-way power driver w/memory and multi-adjustable power front passenger (power lumbar driver/passenger)
FORD BLUECRUISE (1-YEAR PLAN) -inc: Select option to purchase 1 year of BlueCruise access at time of vehicle order, After this initial duration, customers need to purchase a subscription to continue using Bluecruise, See subscription options and pricin...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Key West Ford

Used 2025 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box for sale in New Westminster, BC
2025 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 3,820 KM $95,595 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Ranger LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5' B LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5' B for sale in New Westminster, BC
2021 Ford Ranger LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5' B LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5' B 40,410 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Transit T-250 for sale in New Westminster, BC
2022 Ford Transit T-250 60,500 KM $47,995 + tax & lic

Email Key West Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Call Dealer

604-520-XXXX

(click to show)

604-520-3055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$95,595

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2025 Ford F-150 Lightning