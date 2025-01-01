$95,595+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford F-150 Lightning
Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 256732
- Mileage 3,820 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and innovative pickup truck? Check out this demo 2025 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat at Key West Ford! This all-electric pickup, with only 3820KM on the odometer, is ready to redefine your driving experience. Finished in a striking Antimatter Blue Metallic, this SuperCrew model boasts a spacious interior and a 5.5' box, perfect for both work and play. As a demo vehicle, it's been meticulously maintained and is packed with features designed to impress.
This F-150 Lightning Lariat is more than just a truck; it's a statement. It's equipped with cutting-edge technology and premium features, ensuring a comfortable and connected ride. Experience the future of driving with zero emissions and instant torque. This truck is ready to tackle any challenge while providing a smooth, quiet, and efficient driving experience.
Here are five features that make this F-150 Lightning Lariat stand out:
- Pro Power Onboard: Turn your truck into a mobile power station with 9.6 kW of power, perfect for powering tools, appliances, or even your home during an outage.
- Ford BlueCruise: Experience hands-free driving on pre-qualified sections of highway, making long drives more relaxing and enjoyable.
- Max Trailer Tow Package: Confidently haul your gear with increased towing capability, a trailer brake controller, and more.
- Heated & Ventilated Seats: Stay comfortable year-round with heated and ventilated front seats, ensuring a pleasant driving experience in any weather.
- Advanced Driver-Assist Features: Enjoy peace of mind with features like Ford Co-Pilot360, including a reverse camera, blind spot information system, and more.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
