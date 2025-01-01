Menu
Looking for a powerful and innovative pickup truck? Check out this demo 2025 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat at Key West Ford! This all-electric truck, with only 3765KM on the odometer, offers a thrilling driving experience with zero emissions. Its sleek Space White Metallic exterior and SuperCrew cab provide both style and space, making it perfect for work or family adventures. As a demo vehicle, its been meticulously maintained and is ready to impress.

This F-150 Lightning Lariat is packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. The advanced technology and robust capabilities make it a standout choice in the electric truck market. Youll enjoy the instant torque and smooth acceleration of an electric powertrain, combined with the legendary toughness of the F-150.

Here are five features that make this F-150 Lightning Lariat truly exceptional:

Pro Power Onboard: Turn your truck into a mobile power station with 9.6kW of exportable power, featuring multiple 120V and 240V outlets to power tools, appliances, or even your home during an outage.
Max Trailer Tow Package: Confidently haul your gear with the increased towing capability, ensuring youre ready for any adventure.
Ford Co-Pilot360: Stay safe and connected with advanced driver-assist technologies, including a reverse camera, blind spot information system, and cross-traffic alert.
Extended Range Battery: Enjoy a long driving range, allowing you to go further on a single charge.
Heated and Ventilated Seats: Experience ultimate comfort with heated and ventilated ActiveX leatherette seats, perfect for any weather.

2025 Ford F-150 Lightning

3,765 KM

$95,595

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford F-150 Lightning

Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

13145944

2025 Ford F-150 Lightning

Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

$95,595

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,765KM
VIN 1FT6W5L7XSWG16187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space White Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 256730
  • Mileage 3,765 KM

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

Looking for a powerful and innovative pickup truck? Check out this demo 2025 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat at Key West Ford! This all-electric truck, with only 3765KM on the odometer, offers a thrilling driving experience with zero emissions. Its sleek Space White Metallic exterior and SuperCrew cab provide both style and space, making it perfect for work or family adventures. As a demo vehicle, it's been meticulously maintained and is ready to impress.


This F-150 Lightning Lariat is packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. The advanced technology and robust capabilities make it a standout choice in the electric truck market. You'll enjoy the instant torque and smooth acceleration of an electric powertrain, combined with the legendary toughness of the F-150.


Here are five features that make this F-150 Lightning Lariat truly exceptional:


  • Pro Power Onboard: Turn your truck into a mobile power station with 9.6kW of exportable power, featuring multiple 120V and 240V outlets to power tools, appliances, or even your home during an outage.
  • Max Trailer Tow Package: Confidently haul your gear with the increased towing capability, ensuring you're ready for any adventure.
  • Ford Co-Pilot360: Stay safe and connected with advanced driver-assist technologies, including a reverse camera, blind spot information system, and cross-traffic alert.
  • Extended Range Battery: Enjoy a long driving range, allowing you to go further on a single charge.
  • Heated and Ventilated Seats: Experience ultimate comfort with heated and ventilated ActiveX leatherette seats, perfect for any weather.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

997-R
44L
511A
-STDTR
A3
-PAINT
1B
53D
66A
60S
153-0
47W
479
*MAN

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3,878 kgs (8,550 lbs)
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
TRANSMISSION: SINGLE-SPEED
751.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
9.61 Axle Ratio
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger, 13 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and2.033 Hrs Charge Time @ 440V
Engine: Dual eMotor - Extended Range Battery -inc: single onboard charging level 2 peak charging rate of 11.5kW and 131 kWh usable capacity extended range battery
HD Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and Gas-Pressurized Rear Shock Absorbers

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Plastic Floor Trim
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Heated ActiveX Leatherette Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Cab Mounted Cargo And Cargo Space Lights
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 6 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 6 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Illuminated running boards
integrated storage
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Grey grille
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Open And Close Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 20" Alloy Dark Carbonized Grey
TIRES: 20" ALL SEASON
Integrated Tailgate Step

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Cargo Bed Camera
Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert

Fixed antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

STANDARD PAINT
SPACE WHITE METALLIC
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required by law, optional to all others
EQUIPMENT GROUP 511A HIGH
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER W/O CARPET MATS -inc: Less carpeted matching floor mats
MAX TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: increased tow capability, Max towing capability TBD, E-Locker, Hill Decent Control, Trailer Brake Controller
18" SPARE WHEEL & TIRE
MOBILE POWER CORD (120/240V) -inc: fast charging adapter (NACS)
BLACK/MEDIUM DARK SLATE, ACTIVEX TRIMMED HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS -inc: 10-way power driver w/memory, multi-adjustable power front passenger (power lumbar driver/passenger) and 4-way adjustable head restraints
PRO POWER ONBOARD - 9.6 KW EXPORTABLE POWER -inc: 10 120v outlets, 8 USB outlets, 1 2.4kW circuit for frunk and cab, 2 3.6kW circuits for bed, outlet breakdown (in-cab: 2 120v, 6USB, in-bed: 4 120v, 1 240v, frunk: 4 120v, 2 USB)

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

$95,595

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2025 Ford F-150 Lightning