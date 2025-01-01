$95,595+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford F-150 Lightning
Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Space White Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 256730
- Mileage 3,765 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and innovative pickup truck? Check out this demo 2025 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat at Key West Ford! This all-electric truck, with only 3765KM on the odometer, offers a thrilling driving experience with zero emissions. Its sleek Space White Metallic exterior and SuperCrew cab provide both style and space, making it perfect for work or family adventures. As a demo vehicle, it's been meticulously maintained and is ready to impress.
This F-150 Lightning Lariat is packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. The advanced technology and robust capabilities make it a standout choice in the electric truck market. You'll enjoy the instant torque and smooth acceleration of an electric powertrain, combined with the legendary toughness of the F-150.
Here are five features that make this F-150 Lightning Lariat truly exceptional:
- Pro Power Onboard: Turn your truck into a mobile power station with 9.6kW of exportable power, featuring multiple 120V and 240V outlets to power tools, appliances, or even your home during an outage.
- Max Trailer Tow Package: Confidently haul your gear with the increased towing capability, ensuring you're ready for any adventure.
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Stay safe and connected with advanced driver-assist technologies, including a reverse camera, blind spot information system, and cross-traffic alert.
- Extended Range Battery: Enjoy a long driving range, allowing you to go further on a single charge.
- Heated and Ventilated Seats: Experience ultimate comfort with heated and ventilated ActiveX leatherette seats, perfect for any weather.
