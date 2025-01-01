$58,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Premium AWD
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier Grey Metallic Tri-Coat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 253508
- Mileage 0
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and technologically advanced all-electric SUV? Key West Ford is excited to offer this demo 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD in a stunning Glacier Grey Metallic Tri-Coat. This Mach-E is more than just a car; it's a statement. With its sleek design and all-wheel drive, it's ready to tackle Canadian roads in any season. This SUV offers a spacious interior, packed with premium features and cutting-edge technology, making every drive a comfortable and connected experience. As a demo vehicle, it's been meticulously maintained and is ready for its next adventure with you.
Here are five features that make this Mustang Mach-E stand out:
- Panoramic Fixed-Glass Roof: Enjoy breathtaking views and a bright, airy cabin.
- B&O Sound System: Immerse yourself in premium audio quality with 10 speakers, including a subwoofer.
- Heated/Ventilated ActiveX Bucket Seats: Experience ultimate comfort with power-adjustable seats, perfect for any weather.
- Advanced Driver-Assist Features: Stay safe with features like BLIS (Blind Spot Information System), Reverse Brake Assist, and Collision Mitigation.
- Connected Navigation: Seamlessly navigate with the integrated navigation system and enjoy real-time traffic updates.
