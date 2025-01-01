Menu
Looking for a stylish and technologically advanced all-electric SUV? Key West Ford is excited to offer this demo 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD in a stunning Glacier Grey Metallic Tri-Coat. This Mach-E is more than just a car; its a statement. With its sleek design and all-wheel drive, its ready to tackle Canadian roads in any season. This SUV offers a spacious interior, packed with premium features and cutting-edge technology, making every drive a comfortable and connected experience. As a demo vehicle, its been meticulously maintained and is ready for its next adventure with you.

Here are five features that make this Mustang Mach-E stand out:

Panoramic Fixed-Glass Roof: Enjoy breathtaking views and a bright, airy cabin.
B&O Sound System: Immerse yourself in premium audio quality with 10 speakers, including a subwoofer.
Heated/Ventilated ActiveX Bucket Seats: Experience ultimate comfort with power-adjustable seats, perfect for any weather.
Advanced Driver-Assist Features: Stay safe with features like BLIS (Blind Spot Information System), Reverse Brake Assist, and Collision Mitigation.
Connected Navigation: Seamlessly navigate with the integrated navigation system and enjoy real-time traffic updates.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Premium AWD

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 3FMTK3SU1SMA06538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier Grey Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 253508
  • Mileage 0

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and technologically advanced all-electric SUV? Key West Ford is excited to offer this demo 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD in a stunning Glacier Grey Metallic Tri-Coat. This Mach-E is more than just a car; it's a statement. With its sleek design and all-wheel drive, it's ready to tackle Canadian roads in any season. This SUV offers a spacious interior, packed with premium features and cutting-edge technology, making every drive a comfortable and connected experience. As a demo vehicle, it's been meticulously maintained and is ready for its next adventure with you.


Here are five features that make this Mustang Mach-E stand out:


  • Panoramic Fixed-Glass Roof: Enjoy breathtaking views and a bright, airy cabin.
  • B&O Sound System: Immerse yourself in premium audio quality with 10 speakers, including a subwoofer.
  • Heated/Ventilated ActiveX Bucket Seats: Experience ultimate comfort with power-adjustable seats, perfect for any weather.
  • Advanced Driver-Assist Features: Stay safe with features like BLIS (Blind Spot Information System), Reverse Brake Assist, and Collision Mitigation.
  • Connected Navigation: Seamlessly navigate with the integrated navigation system and enjoy real-time traffic updates.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
6-Way Passenger Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX Leatherette Rear Seat
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Sim Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Digital Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect Tracker System
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Reverse Brake Assist
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Black door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Tires: 225/55R19 XL 103H A/S
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen -inc: 10 speakers including subwoofer, B&O Beosonic, MP3 capability and speed-compensated volume

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
9.72 Axle Ratio

Additional Features

STANDARD PAINT
Transmission: Single Speed
EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A STANDARD PACKAGE
PANORAMIC FIXED-GLASS ROOF -inc: infrared reflective (IRR) windshield
GLACIER GREY METALLIC TRI-COAT
BLACK ONYX, HEATED/VENTILATED PERFORATED ACTIVEX BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way power driver (fore/aft, up/down, tilt, power lumbar, power recline) w/memory and 8-way power passenger (fore/aft, up/down, power lumbar, power recline)
ENGINE: DUAL MOTOR (FRONT/REAR) (EAWD) (99U) -inc: 88kWh usable capacity extended range battery
INTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE -inc: Pre-installed, Deletes standard front and 2nd row carpeted floor mats, Cargo Floor Liner, Cargo Area Cover, 1st & 2nd Row Floor Liners w/o Carpet Mats
MOBILE POWER CORD (120V/240V) -inc: switchable cord end to allow customer charge functionality w/120V (NEMA 5-15) or 240V (NEMA 14-50)
WHEELS: 19" BRIGHT MACHINED-FACE ALUMINUM -inc: black-painted pockets

