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<p>Get ready to conquer any adventure with this rugged and capable used 2025 Ford Ranger, now available at Key West Ford! This 4x4 pickup truck is built for Canadian roads and trails, offering a perfect blend of power, versatility, and modern technology. With only 20,066 kilometers on the odometer, this Ranger is just getting started and is eager to hit the road with you. Its gasoline-powered 2.3L EcoBoost engine, paired with an automatic transmission, delivers impressive performance whether youre hauling gear for a weekend getaway or navigating your daily commute.</p> <p>Step inside this Ranger and youll find a comfortable and well-equipped cabin designed for both driver and passenger. The Sport Appearance Package adds a touch of style, while features like cruise control with steering wheel controls and a driver information centre make every drive more enjoyable. Safety is paramount, and this Ranger comes loaded with advanced features to give you peace of mind on every journey. From its robust construction to its thoughtful amenities, this 2025 Ford Ranger is ready to be your trusted partner.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that truly make this 2025 Ford Ranger stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>2.3L EcoBoost Engine with Auto Start-Stop Technology:</strong> Experience a powerful yet efficient drive with this turbocharged engine, designed to optimize fuel economy without sacrificing performance, especially with its smart auto start-stop feature.</li> <li><strong>Sport Appearance Package:</strong> Elevate your trucks look with this package, featuring stylish accents that give it a more aggressive and eye-catching presence on the road.</li> <li><strong>Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) & Reverse Brake Assist:</strong> Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety systems that actively help you avoid potential collisions, providing an extra layer of protection for you and those around you.</li> <li><strong>BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot:</strong> This intelligent blind spot monitoring system extends its coverage to include trailers, making lane changes safer and more secure, especially when towing.</li> <li><strong>Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive with Electronic Transfer Case:</strong> Tackle challenging terrain and varying weather conditions with ease. The electronic transfer case allows for seamless engagement of 4WD, ensuring you have the traction you need when you need it most.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2025 Ford Ranger

20,066 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Ford Ranger

Watch This Vehicle
14279813.817572797?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=14260

2025 Ford Ranger

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

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$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
20,066KM
VIN 1FTER4HHXSLE23229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,066 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to conquer any adventure with this rugged and capable used 2025 Ford Ranger, now available at Key West Ford! This 4x4 pickup truck is built for Canadian roads and trails, offering a perfect blend of power, versatility, and modern technology. With only 20,066 kilometers on the odometer, this Ranger is just getting started and is eager to hit the road with you. Its gasoline-powered 2.3L EcoBoost engine, paired with an automatic transmission, delivers impressive performance whether you're hauling gear for a weekend getaway or navigating your daily commute.


Step inside this Ranger and you'll find a comfortable and well-equipped cabin designed for both driver and passenger. The Sport Appearance Package adds a touch of style, while features like cruise control with steering wheel controls and a driver information centre make every drive more enjoyable. Safety is paramount, and this Ranger comes loaded with advanced features to give you peace of mind on every journey. From its robust construction to its thoughtful amenities, this 2025 Ford Ranger is ready to be your trusted partner.


Here are 5 features that truly make this 2025 Ford Ranger stand out:


  • 2.3L EcoBoost Engine with Auto Start-Stop Technology: Experience a powerful yet efficient drive with this turbocharged engine, designed to optimize fuel economy without sacrificing performance, especially with its smart auto start-stop feature.
  • Sport Appearance Package: Elevate your truck's look with this package, featuring stylish accents that give it a more aggressive and eye-catching presence on the road.
  • Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) & Reverse Brake Assist: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety systems that actively help you avoid potential collisions, providing an extra layer of protection for you and those around you.
  • BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot: This intelligent blind spot monitoring system extends its coverage to include trailers, making lane changes safer and more secure, especially when towing.
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive with Electronic Transfer Case: Tackle challenging terrain and varying weather conditions with ease. The electronic transfer case allows for seamless engagement of 4WD, ensuring you have the traction you need when you need it most.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
3.73 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
68 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
GVWR: 2,799 kgs (6,170 lbs)
776.1 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Step Bumper
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Sport Appearance Package
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Grey Wheel Well Trim
Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Sport Box Decal
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Grey Painted Front Fascia & Rear Bumper
Grey Painted Centre Bar & Grille Surround
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tracker System
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Reverse Brake Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

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604-520-XXXX

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604-520-3055

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$49,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2025 Ford Ranger