$49,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford Ranger
2025 Ford Ranger
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,066 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer any adventure with this rugged and capable used 2025 Ford Ranger, now available at Key West Ford! This 4x4 pickup truck is built for Canadian roads and trails, offering a perfect blend of power, versatility, and modern technology. With only 20,066 kilometers on the odometer, this Ranger is just getting started and is eager to hit the road with you. Its gasoline-powered 2.3L EcoBoost engine, paired with an automatic transmission, delivers impressive performance whether you're hauling gear for a weekend getaway or navigating your daily commute.
Step inside this Ranger and you'll find a comfortable and well-equipped cabin designed for both driver and passenger. The Sport Appearance Package adds a touch of style, while features like cruise control with steering wheel controls and a driver information centre make every drive more enjoyable. Safety is paramount, and this Ranger comes loaded with advanced features to give you peace of mind on every journey. From its robust construction to its thoughtful amenities, this 2025 Ford Ranger is ready to be your trusted partner.
Here are 5 features that truly make this 2025 Ford Ranger stand out:
- 2.3L EcoBoost Engine with Auto Start-Stop Technology: Experience a powerful yet efficient drive with this turbocharged engine, designed to optimize fuel economy without sacrificing performance, especially with its smart auto start-stop feature.
- Sport Appearance Package: Elevate your truck's look with this package, featuring stylish accents that give it a more aggressive and eye-catching presence on the road.
- Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) & Reverse Brake Assist: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety systems that actively help you avoid potential collisions, providing an extra layer of protection for you and those around you.
- BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot: This intelligent blind spot monitoring system extends its coverage to include trailers, making lane changes safer and more secure, especially when towing.
- Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive with Electronic Transfer Case: Tackle challenging terrain and varying weather conditions with ease. The electronic transfer case allows for seamless engagement of 4WD, ensuring you have the traction you need when you need it most.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
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Exterior
Interior
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Media / Nav / Comm
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604-520-3055