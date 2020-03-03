Menu
2003 Subaru Legacy

GT w/Premium Pkg

2003 Subaru Legacy

GT w/Premium Pkg

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

  4806975
$6,900

  • 175,980KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4806975
  • Stock #: B1806A
  • VIN: 4S3BH646535301485
Exterior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Wagon
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Here's a great deal on a 2003 Subaru Legacy! With active-steering and all-wheel drive, this car easily supports spirited driving maneuvers. Top features include heated front seats, front fog lights, power windows, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

