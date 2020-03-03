Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-483-6079
+ taxes & licensing
Sensibility and practicality define the 2004 Honda Accord! The safety you need and the features you want at a great price! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan provides exceptional value! Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: a tachometer, air conditioning, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!
