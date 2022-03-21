$7,900+ tax & licensing
$7,900
+ taxes & licensing
2006 Honda Accord
EX-L
Location
849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
200,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8808842
- Stock #: U0132
- VIN: 1HGCM56816A807093
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nighthawk Black
- Interior Colour BKL-Black Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 200,400 KM
Vehicle Description
You can TEXT our sales team at 604-256-8103
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
CD Changer
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8