2006 Honda Accord

200,400 KM

Details Description Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-890-4390

2006 Honda Accord

2006 Honda Accord

EX-L

2006 Honda Accord

EX-L

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-890-4390

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

200,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8808842
  Stock #: U0132
  VIN: 1HGCM56816A807093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nighthawk Black
  • Interior Colour BKL-Black Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,400 KM

Vehicle Description

You can TEXT our sales team at 604-256-8103

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
CD Changer
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Northshore

849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

