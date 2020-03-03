Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-483-6079
+ taxes & licensing
Take command of the road in the 2008 Subaru Impreza! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 5 passenger hatchback still has fewer than 110,000 kilometers! All of the premium features expected of a Subaru are offered, including: power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, power windows, and cruise control. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8