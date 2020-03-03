Menu
2008 Subaru Impreza

2.5 i NEW HEADGASKET!

2008 Subaru Impreza

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

Contact Seller

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 102,750KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4778187
  • Stock #: B1760A
  • VIN: JF1GH61698H816690
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Hatchback
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Take command of the road in the 2008 Subaru Impreza! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 5 passenger hatchback still has fewer than 110,000 kilometers! All of the premium features expected of a Subaru are offered, including: power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, power windows, and cruise control. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

