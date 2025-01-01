Menu
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224

2008 Toyota Yaris

155,380 KM

Details

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Yaris

3DR HB MAN CE

12174337

2008 Toyota Yaris

3DR HB MAN CE

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,380KM
VIN JTDJT923X85185017

  • Exterior Colour Meteorite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 25C6073A
  • Mileage 155,380 KM

Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224Price does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224Price does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

2008 Toyota Yaris