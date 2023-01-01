Menu
2009 Infiniti G37

212,694 KM

Details Description

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2009 Infiniti G37

2009 Infiniti G37

X Luxury - LOCAL - ONE OWNER

2009 Infiniti G37

X Luxury - LOCAL - ONE OWNER

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  1. 9742465
  2. 9742465
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

212,694KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9742465
  • Stock #: U8237
  • VIN: JNKCV61F79M050161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonlight White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey Perforated Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,694 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, one owner Infiniti G37 Xs in Moonlight White Pearl on Grey Perforated Leather. Bose Sound System, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, 18' Alloys

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

