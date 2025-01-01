Menu
Price does not include $595 documentation fee, or $395 used car finance placement fee and taxes. DL# 18732

2009 Toyota Corolla

146,310 KM

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Toyota Corolla

12707529

2009 Toyota Corolla

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-890-4390

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,310KM
VIN 2T1BU40E79C062255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U5018A
  • Mileage 146,310 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a team of highly-experienced sales and service to serve our customers with the highest level of automotive expertise and customer care. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and talk to us about financing options. Need a pick up? Let us know if we can help make arrangements for your appointment to view a New or Used Vehicle.

Price does not include $595 documentation fee, or $395 used car finance placement fee and taxes. DL# 18732

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Northshore

849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-890-4390

2009 Toyota Corolla