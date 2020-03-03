Menu
2010 Nissan Versa

1.8S

2010 Nissan Versa

1.8S

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 147,910KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4778181
  • Stock #: 20C6174A
  • VIN: 3N1BC1CP5AL354179
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Hatchback
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

You're going to love the 2010 Nissan Versa! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 5 passenger hatchback has not yet reached the 150,000 kilometer mark! Top features include a split folding rear seat, a rear window wiper, front bucket seats, and more. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

