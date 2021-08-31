Menu
2010 Pontiac Vibe

112,054 KM

Details Description

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

Base

Location

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

112,054KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8073229
  • Stock #: 22O3871A
  • VIN: 5Y2SP6E8XAZ408024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,054 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience driving perfection in the 2010 Pontiac Vibe! It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! This 4 door, 5 passenger hatchback still has less than 120,000 kilometers! Top features include front bucket seats, a rear window wiper, fully automatic headlights, and more. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

