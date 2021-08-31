2010 Pontiac Vibe

$8,900 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 0 5 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8073229

8073229 Stock #: 22O3871A

22O3871A VIN: 5Y2SP6E8XAZ408024

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 112,054 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.