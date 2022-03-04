Menu
2011 Ford F-150

208,552 KM

$CALL

Carter GM North Shore

604-229-6002

2011 Ford F-150

Location

208,552KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8472492
  • Stock #: 1R66601
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EM0BFC67092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 208,552 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

604-229-6002

