Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price includes documentation fee ($495). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

2011 Honda Odyssey

102,697 KM

Details

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Honda Odyssey

4dr Wgn EX-L w-RES // LOW KMS!

13186595

2011 Honda Odyssey

4dr Wgn EX-L w-RES // LOW KMS!

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
102,697KM
VIN 5FNRL5H65BB502754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25F1425A
  • Mileage 102,697 KM

Vehicle Description

Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Price includes documentation fee ($495). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks

Security

Anti-Theft

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

2011 Honda Odyssey