2011 Honda Odyssey
4dr Wgn EX-L w-RES // LOW KMS!
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-483-6079
Used
102,697KM
VIN 5FNRL5H65BB502754
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25F1425A
- Mileage 102,697 KM
Vehicle Description
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC
Price includes documentation fee ($495). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Options
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Security
Anti-Theft
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
