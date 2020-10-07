Menu
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

115,302 KM

$12,800

+ tax & licensing
$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

115,302KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6027513
  • Stock #: LH283592A
  • VIN: 5XYZG3AB5BG041337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,302 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Here's a great deal on a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe! This vehicle continues to deliver segment-leading versatility and all-terrain dominating performance! Hyundai prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: 1-touch window functionality, a roof rack, and more. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop in and take a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

