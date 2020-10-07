+ taxes & licensing
Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Here's a great deal on a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe! This vehicle continues to deliver segment-leading versatility and all-terrain dominating performance! Hyundai prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: 1-touch window functionality, a roof rack, and more. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop in and take a test drive!
