2011 Subaru Forester

97,522 KM

Details Description

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

2011 Subaru Forester

2011 Subaru Forester

2.5 X Touring Package

2011 Subaru Forester

2.5 X Touring Package

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

97,522KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6061212
  • Stock #: 21C3045A
  • VIN: JF2SHCDC9BH706672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21C3045A
  • Mileage 97,522 KM

Vehicle Description

Come test drive this 2011 Subaru Forester! Some vehicles just speak for themselves! All of the premium features expected of a Subaru are offered, including: heated door mirrors, a roof rack, and cruise control. It features an automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and a 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

