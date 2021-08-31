Menu
2011 Toyota Matrix

115,098 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-890-4390

BASE

Jim Pattison Auto Group

849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-890-4390

115,098KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 01F7-Classic Silve
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 115,098 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect a lot from the 2011 Toyota Matrix! A practical vehicle that doesn't sacrifice style! This model accommodates 5 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: a rear window wiper, front bucket seats, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. You can TEXT our sales team at 604-256-8103

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Overhead console box
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Fog Lamps
Colour-keyed door handles
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
POWER MOONROOF
6 Speakers
Chrome Exhaust Tip
Roof Mounted Spoiler
Rear Bumper Protector
Scuff Plates
Delete Splash Guards
Bluetooth Capability
Integrated XM Satellite Radio
Colour-keyed mirrors
Sport grille
USB Audio input
S Package
Front Passenger Seat Fold-Down Seatback
Power Auto Door Lock w/Shifter Activation
Vacuum Fluorescent Display
Sport Front & Rear Fascia

