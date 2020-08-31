Menu
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

81,725 KM

Details Description

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
2.0 TSI Comfortline

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

81,725KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5832206
  • Stock #: MU198074A
  • VIN: wvgbv7ax1bw511954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,725 KM

Vehicle Description

Load your family into the 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan! Performance, ride, and head-turning good looks! Top features include remote keyless entry, front and rear reading lights, an outside temperature display, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
