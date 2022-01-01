2012 Acura RDX

$17,990 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 9 1 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8115238

8115238 Stock #: U8122A

U8122A VIN: 5J8TB1H21CA800521

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polished Metal Metallic

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 124,919 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.