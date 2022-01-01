Menu
2012 Acura RDX

124,919 KM

Details

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2012 Acura RDX

2012 Acura RDX

Base - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS OVER 2K, LOW MILEAGE

2012 Acura RDX

Base - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS OVER 2K, LOW MILEAGE

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  1. 8115238
  2. 8115238
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

124,919KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8115238
  Stock #: U8122A
  VIN: 5J8TB1H21CA800521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polished Metal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,919 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, super low mileage Acura RDX in Polished Metal Metallic on Black Leather with only one claim for $356.70. Equipped with sunroof, back-up camera, heated seats, keyless entry and Bluetooth this is an excellent SUV with great value. Comes with Nokian all weather tires. The RDX uses a turbocharged 2.3-litrefour-cylinder engine with a five-speed automatic transmission. It uses Acura'sSuper-Handling All-Wheel Drive which transfers torque between thefront and rear axles and also from side to side, for improved cornering andtraction.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

